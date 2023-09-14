Telangana BJP chief ends his fast against unemployment, vacancies in govt

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy ended his 24-hour long fast on Thursday, September 14 morning, which he undertook in support of demands of the unemployed youth in the state, Deccan Chronicle (DC) has reported. The BJP leader demanded the filling up of vacancies in the government departments and unemployment allowance for the jobless.

Kishan Reddy began his fast at the Dharna Chowk at Indira Park on Wednesday morning, following which he was taken into custody by the Telangana police from the protest venue and taken to the BJP office where he continued his protest, the report said.

As BJP leader Prakash Javdekar offered Kishan Reddy a glass of lemon water, the election in-charge for Telangana BJP said that his party will not stop the struggle for unemployed youth of the state. He said that the state government had cheated and could not conduct proper recruitment exams. He added that as many as 17 recruitment exams had their papers leaked.

Javdekar said that the K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was afraid of the support Kishan Reddy's protest was gathering. The DC report quoted the leader as saying, "This is just the beginning, and KCR is already shaky. The real picture will be revealed in the coming days and the BJP will come to power in Telangana."

BJP MLA from Huzurabad constituency Etala Rajendar demanded that the government must at least now work towards filling the vacancies in the state. "The way in which Kishan Reddy was forcibly removed from Dharna Chowk shows how intolerant to protests the KCR government has become," he added.

The current Telangana Assembly completes its term in January 2024 and will likely go to the polls towards this year's end. Since Telangana's formation in June 2014, KCR-led BRS has ruled the state. The state has 119 assembly seats along with 40 seats in its legislative council.