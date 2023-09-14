Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.03%)
67487.19 + 20.20
Nifty (0.08%)
20086.55 + 16.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.97%)
5824.05 + 56.10
Nifty Midcap (0.91%)
40611.65 + 366.55
Nifty Bank (0.11%)
45959.40 + 49.95
Heatmap

Telangana BJP chief ends his fast against unemployment, vacancies in govt

He said that the state government had cheated and could not conduct proper recruitment exams. The leader added that as many as 17 recruitment exams had their papers leaked

BJP

BJP

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 1:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy ended his 24-hour long fast on Thursday, September 14 morning, which he undertook in support of demands of the unemployed youth in the state, Deccan Chronicle (DC) has reported. The BJP leader demanded the filling up of vacancies in the government departments and unemployment allowance for the jobless.

Kishan Reddy began his fast at the Dharna Chowk at Indira Park on Wednesday morning, following which he was taken into custody by the Telangana police from the protest venue and taken to the BJP office where he continued his protest, the report said.

As BJP leader Prakash Javdekar offered Kishan Reddy a glass of lemon water, the election in-charge for Telangana BJP said that his party will not stop the struggle for unemployed youth of the state. He said that the state government had cheated and could not conduct proper recruitment exams. He added that as many as 17 recruitment exams had their papers leaked.

Javdekar said that the K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was afraid of the support Kishan Reddy's protest was gathering. The DC report quoted the leader as saying, "This is just the beginning, and KCR is already shaky. The real picture will be revealed in the coming days and the BJP will come to power in Telangana."

BJP MLA from Huzurabad constituency Etala Rajendar demanded that the government must at least now work towards filling the vacancies in the state. "The way in which Kishan Reddy was forcibly removed from Dharna Chowk shows how intolerant to protests the KCR government has become," he added.

The current Telangana Assembly completes its term in January 2024 and will likely go to the polls towards this year's end. Since Telangana's formation in June 2014, KCR-led BRS has ruled the state. The state has 119 assembly seats along with 40 seats in its legislative council.

Also Read

Telangana CM KCR approves Rs 195 cr for drinking water project in Kamareddy

Telangana elections: BRS releases first list, KCR to contest from two seats

Pay contract employees, teachers on time: Telangana Congress prez to KCR

Telangana CM KCR to inaugurate PRLIS with 2.4 TMC capacity on September 16

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

Telangana CM KCR to inaugurate PRLIS with 2.4 TMC capacity on September 16

BRS, Congress trying to bury history of Hyderabad liberation: Telangana BJP

Why Gouravelli project still not completed, Cong leader Prabhakar asks KCR

Everything you need to know about Telangana before Assembly elections 2023

Congress and BRS have been hand in glove for years: Telangana BJP

Topics : Telangana Assembly Telangana Telangana govt Prakash Javadekar BJP k chandrasekhar rao KCR Assembly elections BS Web Reports unemployment

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 1:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHindi Diwas 2023Gold - Silver PriceSri Lanka vs Pakistan Playing 11Tata Nexon | Nexon EV Facelift 2023 LaunchedHonor 90 5G SmartphoneTop Headlines TodayAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

LTTS to add 2000 employees to cater to rising software demand in vehiclesTop headlines: IT companies' forex revenue, falling global debt and more

Election News

Election Commission asks Odisha to delete names of 345,000 deceased votersEC team holds meeting on revision of electoral roll, preparedness in Punjab

India News

Hindi Diwas 2023: History, Importance, Wishes, Quotes and CelebrationDelhi approves BS VI-compliant diesel vehicles for inter-state carriage

Economy News

India rice production might fall by 2 mn tonnes due to dry Aug, says USDACentre slashes solar imports from China as domestic manufacturing thrives
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon