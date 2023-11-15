BRS will establish a special board for transport workers: T Harish Rao

Telangana government minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday promised autorickshaw drivers and transport sector workers in the state that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will set up a special board to fulfil their needs, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report said. Rao said that the new board will be established if BRS returns to power for a third term.

The minister was addressing a gathering of 44 worker unions at Telangana Bhavan, where he said that before Telangana came into being, whenever workers staged protests seeking salary or wage hikes, the then Congress governments suppressed them brutally using police power. On the other hand, the KCR government understands the needs of workers and has increased their salaries. It is also CM K Chandrashekhar Rao who did away with road tax for autos and tractors, Rao added.

Harish Rao went on to say that if the workers unite and help BRS win the elections, the government will double the salaries for village assistant officers and resource persons, the Deccan Chronicle report said. He also underlined that salaries in Telangana were higher than those being paid in Congress and BJP-ruled states.

Attacking the BJP, Harish Rao said that while CM KCR is working to improve the lives of common people at all levels, the BJP government at the Centre is selling national assets like the railways, LIC, and BSNL. He added that all the BJP knows is to sell government industries and assets and does not have any idea about creating them, the DC report said.

The Chief Election Commissioner of India, Rajiv Kumar, held a press conference on October 9 to announce the election schedule for the five poll-bound states: Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Telangana.

The elections in Telangana will be held on November 30, and the results will be declared on December 3. The Telangana Assembly has 119 seats, and a party needs to win at least 60 to gain a majority.