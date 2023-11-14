Congress rule will destroy peace, bring chaos, riots in Telangana: KTR

Telangana IT Minister and Working President of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), K T Rama Rao, attacked Congress and said that if it wins elections in the state, Congress will destroy the peace and tranquillity in the city. He went on to say that riots and violence will become routine, as was the case when Congress was in power in the erstwhile state of Andhra Pradesh, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report said.

KTR was cited in the DC report as saying, “It is this party, just to enforce a change in the Chief Minister due to infighting, took the lives of 400 people between 1989 and 1994.”

Rama Rao addressed booth-level party workers of the BRS in the Santhanagar constituency and said, “Congress is capable of such acts just for power. BJP divides people on the basis of religion. On the other hand, there is KCR, who has tended to the city and state just as you take care of a baby and ensure its safety.”

K T Rama Rao was accompanied by Talasani Srinivas Yadav, the BRS candidate from Sanathnagar, who will take on Marri Shashidhar Reddy of the BJP and Kota Neelima of the Congress, the DC report said.

While Rama Rao attacked Congress, he did not spare the BJP and asked BRS party workers to ensure that the BJP does not win a single seat in Hyderabad. He said that BRS needs to ensure that the BJP needs to be rooted out and should lose deposits in all constituencies.

The Chief Election Commissioner of India, Rajiv Kumar, held a press conference on October 9 to announce the election schedule for the five poll-bound states: Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Telangana.

The elections in Telangana will be held on November 30, and the results will be declared on December 3. Telangana Assembly has a total of 119 seats, and to gain a majority, a party needs to win at least 60 seats.