Congress ruled for 50 years, didn't provide electricity, water: KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) attacked Congress and said that the party ruled the state for more than five decades, driving it into a state of famine, Deccan Herald (DC) has reported. CM KCR said that common people did not have access to water and electricity during the Congress regime.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo was addressing a public gathering in the Aswaraopet and Pinaka Assembly segments of Khammam and Nasrampet Assembly segment of Warangal on Monday. He attacked Congress leaders for delegitimising the BRS rule in the state and talking negatively about the 24-hour electricity supply, Rythu Bandhu, and Dharni Portal.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel





Also Read: No hung assembly, BJP will get majority in Telangana: Kishan Reddy The Chief Minister talked about the admission by the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar that the government is providing only five hours' electricity to the farmers in Karnataka. KCR said, "Farmers generally use 3 to 5 HP motors, but Congress leaders advised farmers to use 10 HP motors so that they can cut power supply to three hours."

Without sparing the BJP, CM KCR said, "Even in the BJP-ruled state of Uttar Pradesh, where the Ganga River is flowing, the BJP government is not supplying drinking water to every household. In Gujarat, from where the Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails, the BJP is not supplying 24 hours of power to the farming sector."

During the public meeting, KCR praised the BRS government and said that there has been enormous development in the Khammam district. He highlighted the completion of the Seetarama project and said that the shortage of water in 10 constituencies will end, the DC report said.





Also Read: KTR accuses Congress of using minorities as 'vote bank' in Telangana Addressing the people present at the rally, he said, "People should decide whether they want three hours of power supply or 24 hours, whether they want a continuous supply of water for both drinking and irrigation needs or face problems with famine and acute shortage of water, whether they want Rythu Bandhu or not."