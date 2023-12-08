Home / Elections / Telangana Elections / News / Dalit leader Gaddam Prasad Kumar set to be Telangana Assembly speaker

Dalit leader Gaddam Prasad Kumar set to be Telangana Assembly speaker

The Congress has decided to make a Dalit leader the speaker of the Telangana Assembly to reiterate its commitment to the empowerment of the weaker sections of the state

Representative Image (Photo: Bloomberg)
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 1:06 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The central leadership of the Congress has chosen Vikarabad MLA Gaddam Prasad Kumar as the new speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report said. Kumar is a Dalit leader and was elected from the Vikarabad (SC) reserved seat in the recently concluded Telangana Assembly polls.

Kumar has earlier served as minister in the previous Congress government between 2012 and 2014. He was first elected as an MLA in 2009, and he lost to BRS in the 2014 and 2018 elections, the report said. However, Kumar defeated BRS MLA Methuku Anand by a margin of 12,893 votes in the recently held elections.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The Congress has decided to make a Dalit leader the speaker of the Telangana Assembly to reiterate its commitment to the empowerment of the weaker sections of the state. Congress has already announced Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, a Dalit leader, as the Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana.

On December 7, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Chief Revanth Reddy took oath as the chief minister of the state. Earlier, the Telangana Congress had left the decision to choose the chief minister to the central leadership of Congress. Congress' National President Mallikarjun Kharge held discussions with senior party leaders and proposed the name of Revanth Reddy for the top post.

The Telangana Assembly elections were held on November 30 for the 119 seats. The results for the same were announced on Sunday, December 3 in which Congress emerged victorious with 64 seats to its name, while the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was limited to 39 seats. The BJP and AIMIM won eight and seven seats in the Telangana Assembly. The BJP was able to expand its vote share in the state to a significant 14 per cent.

Also Read

Punish me if Congress wins fewer than 80 seats: TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy

If CM KCR is allowed another term, he will further loot Telangana: TPCC

Parts of the Kaleshwaram project will have to be rebuilt: TPCC Chief Reddy

Telangana polls: TPCC Prez Reddy accuses BRS of moral code violation

BJP's politics set Manipur on fire, says Rahul Gandhi: Top quotes

Revanth Reddy takes oath as Telangana CM, approves Cong's 6 poll guarantees

Assets of Chhattisgarh, Telangana MLAs surge; crorepati count rises

Telangana elections 2023: 82 of 119 winning candidates have criminal cases

Telangana state administration prepares to welcome new CM Revanth Reddy

Revanth Reddy named Telangana CM, wait extends for four other states

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Rahul GandhiDalitsTelangana AssemblyTelangana govtBS Web Reportsrevanthk chandrasekhar raoK T Rama Raomallikarjun khargeSonia GandhiIndian National CongressBJP

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 years

Vedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four months

India will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal

Next Story