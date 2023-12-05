Revanth Reddy to be Telangana chief minister, swearing-in on Thursday

The Congress on Tuesday announced that its Telangana state unit chief, A Revanth Reddy, will be the new chief minister of the state. He will take the oath of office on Thursday.

Of the five states that went to the polls, Congress won a majority in Telangana. The Zoram Peoples Movement (ZPM) won in Mizoram, and its leader Lalduhoma, the 74-year-old former Indian Police Service officer, is likely to take the oath of office on December 8.There was no clarity on who the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) might pick to be its chief ministers in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the three Hindi heartland states where it secured a majority. Top BJP leaders Amit Shah and J P Nadda consulted with state in-charges on Tuesday.In Jaipur, former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje continued to meet her loyalists among the party’s winning candidates. While in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan issued a video statement to say that he had not been a contender for the chief ministerial chair in the past, nor is he one today.“Tomorrow, I am going to Chhindwara, where we failed to win any of the seven seats (in the district). I have resolved that the BJP should win all 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh and Narendra Modi should become the country's prime minister (again),” Chouhan, whom many have credited for leading the party to victory on the back of his government’s Ladli Behna scheme, said. In 2019, Chhindwara elected Nakul Nath, son of Congress state unit chief Kamal Nath, the only seat that the BJP lost.At a meeting in Jaipur, the Congress state unit entrusted the party’s central leadership to pick the leader of the opposition in the assembly. After the meeting, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot said, "Youths should be given the reins so that we can take the young generation into confidence.” According to party sources, the Congress high command has asked its Madhya Pradesh state unit chief, Kamal Nath, to quit.As for Telangana, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said in the national capital that the party has consulted with senior leaders, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and factored in the report of its observers to decide on Revanth Reddy as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party. Party observers to Telangana, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar also separately met former Telangana PCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy in Delhi, who is seeking a key position in the new Congress government in the state.In Rajasthan, sources from Raje camp claimed that nearly 50 MLAs have met her at her residence since Monday while BJP state in-charge Arun Singh said the BJP’s Parliamentary Board will take a decision on the chief minister’s face.