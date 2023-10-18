KCR is running corrupt government in Telangana, alleges Piyush Goyal

Ahead of assembly elections in Telangana, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was running a corrupt government and urged the people of Telangana not to back the corrupt government.

"KCR thinks that he has the sole authority in Telangana and he will run his corrupt and dynastic-based government here. The people of Telangana are very intelligent. They will not fall into his trap. Not only in Delhi but people all over the country are troubled by his corruption scandal. His (KCR) family's name comes from the liquor scam in Delhi. I think the people of Telangana will not make the mistake of bringing back a corrupt government," Union Minister Piyush Goyal said.

Goyal said that KCR was trying to divide the society and fool the people of the state.

He said, "In every project in Telangana there are reports of cut money and commission. People of the entire country have realised their corrupt practices."

He also launched a scathing attack on the Congress and said that the party was embroiled in corruption, appeasement politics and dynastic politics.

"The Congress government is under the illusion that only it has the right to govern the country. The Congress government had left the country in poverty in its 60 to 65 years of misrule and in 2014 we were falling into a fragile five economy. Under PM Modi India has become the fifth largest economy in the world. The IMF also agrees that India can become top three economies of the world," he said.

Telangana will go to polls on November 30 and the votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, will be counted on December 3.

In the previous Assembly polls in 2018, the BRS finished far ahead of its rivals, winning 88 of 119 seats and bagging 47.4 per cent of the total votes polled. Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats.