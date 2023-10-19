Home / Elections / Telangana Elections / KTR to Rahul Gandhi's question on jobs, says BRS created over 200,000 jobs

KTR to Rahul Gandhi's question on jobs, says BRS created over 200,000 jobs

KTR also attacked BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar and asked what Sanjay did for the development of Karimnagar

BS Web Team New Delhi
KTR (Photo: Wikipedia)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 1:00 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) responded to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegation of unemployment in the state and claimed that the government had issued 220,000 job notifications and filled 130,000 jobs during their last nine years of rule, an ANI report said.

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) would be revamped if needed and job calendars would be released every year to fill up the vacancies, the minister added.

The minister was addressing a public meeting and said that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were coming to the state "with the intention of provoking youth here". Notably, the former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been campaigning in the state and is today holding the second stage of the 'Vijayabheri Yatra' in Bhupalpall.

Earlier on Wednesday, at a rally in Mulugu the Congress leader alleged that the BRS and BJP were working together.

KTR also attacked BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar and asked what Sanjay did for the development of Karimnagar. "He did not get a single educational institution nor did he construct one temple in this region."

Praising the BRS government, Rama Rao said, "KCR is a leader who worked for the welfare of all the communities and never did politics in the name of religion." Highlighting the BRS schemes, KTR said that CM KCR introduced the Dalit Bandhu scheme for the upliftment of the Dalit community, increased the reservations of the tribal community from 6 per cent to 10 per cent, set up 1001 Gurukula schools across the state, provided scholarships for students who aspire to study abroad, and resolved water and current problems, the ANI report cited KTR as saying.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on October 9, Monday, announced that the Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on November 30. The counting of votes will be done on December 3. Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and the Congress in the upcoming assembly election.

In the previous Assembly election held in 2018, BRS managed to win 88 seats out of 119 and had a dominant vote share of 47.4 per cent. Congress came in a distant second with 19 seats. Its vote share was 28.7 per cent.

Also Read

Who except Adani has gained from BJP's 10-yr rule, KTR asks PM Modi

CM KCR's health is 'jabardast', he will present BRS' manifesto soon: KTR

KCR can't get votes without distributing money and liquor: TPCC Chief

KTR attacks Congress, says TPCC is run by 'RSS leader' Revanth Reddy

Telangana Assembly elections 2023: A glance at K Chandrashekhar Rao's life

Telangana polls: PM Modi is our Brahmastra, says chief of BJP's OBC Morcha

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state today

Priyanka Gandhi promises 18% quota for SC, 12% for ST in Telangana

Votes to BJP, Congress will take Telangana back to dark ages: CM KCR

Telangana Assembly elections: Six BRS councillors switch to Congress

Topics :Rahul GandhiNarendra ModiK T Rama RaoKCRk chandrasekhar raoIndian National CongressTelangana Rashtra SamithiTelangana AssemblyElection news

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state today

Samajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117

President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting imports

Share of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%

Next Story