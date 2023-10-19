Home / Elections / Telangana Elections / Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state today

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is currently on the party's campaign trail in Telangana for the November 30 Assembly polls will address two rallies in Pedapalli and Karimnagar on Thursday.

Press Trust of India Hyderabad

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 10:03 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is currently on the party's campaign trail in Telangana for the November 30 Assembly polls will address two rallies in Pedapalli and Karimnagar on Thursday.

According to the Telangana Congress' message on 'X', Rahul will participate in the ongoing three-day "Vijay Bheri Yatra", organised by the party and which began on Wednesday.

Rahul will also undertake a 'Padayatra' (foot march) from Housing Board Circle to Rajiv Chowk in Karimnagar where he will address a public meeting this evening.

Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday participated in a poll rally in Mulugu, attacking the ruling BRS and the BJP, alleging that both have a "tacit understanding."

Rahul Gandhi had also charged that the BJP wants the BRS to win the Telangana polls and that the saffron party, the BRS and the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM are working together in trying to defeat the Congress.

Reacting to the Congress leader's comments, Owaisi last night said as predicted Rahul Gandhi's "B-Team campaign began and asked why he "gifted" his Amethi Lok Sabha seat to the BJP.

"As predicted Rahul baba's "B-Team" rona has begun. Why did he gift his Amethi seat to BJP? And why is BJP so weak in Telangana if it has B-Teams here? Why did Baba have to go to Wayanad to find a "safe seat?"

"My Royal Enfield has more seats than what BJP-CongRSS combine will have in Telangana Assembly," Owaisi said last night in a post on 'X'.

Also Read

Environment of hatred created in India, Muslims targeted in Nuh: Owaisi

Like Telangana statehood promise, Congress will deliver: Rahul Gandhi

Telangana Congress demands CM KCR's resignation, governor rule in state

Telangana CM KCR approves Rs 195 cr for drinking water project in Kamareddy

Telangana Assembly elections: PM Modi, top BJP leaders to begin campaigning

Priyanka Gandhi promises 18% quota for SC, 12% for ST in Telangana

Votes to BJP, Congress will take Telangana back to dark ages: CM KCR

Telangana Assembly elections: Six BRS councillors switch to Congress

KCR can't get votes without distributing money and liquor: TPCC Chief

Telangana elections: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi to launch Congress bus yatra

Topics :Rahul GandhiPriyanka GandhiIndian National CongressSonia GandhiTelangana Assembly

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 10:03 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state today

Samajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117

President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting imports

Share of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%

Next Story