Telangana elections LIVE: Cong to hold rally in CM KCR's seat Kamareddy

Telangana Elections LIVE: BJP accused CM KCR of working for his family and ignoring the state
Telangana Assembly Elections LIVE: TPCC President Revanth Reddy posted a tweet on X, formerly Twitter and announced the schedule of election rallies. He said, that the party will organise rallies in Nakrekal, Tungathurthi, Alair and Kamareddy assembly constituencies. Attacking the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) govt under Chief Minister K Chandrashrekhar Rao, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Natinoal President, J P Nadda said, if the BJP wins the Telangana elections, it will change the landscape and the destiny of Telangana. Nadda accused BRS of nepotism and said, under KCR, it's only his kith and kin that prosper and not Telangana. The BJP's fight is against all such parties that promote 'Parivarvaad'.
First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 9:39 AM IST