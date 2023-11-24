Home / Elections / Telangana Elections / News / Telangana elections LIVE: Cong to hold rally in CM KCR's seat Kamareddy
Telangana elections LIVE: Cong to hold rally in CM KCR's seat Kamareddy

Telangana Elections LIVE: BJP accused CM KCR of working for his family and ignoring the state

BS Web Team New Delhi
Revanth_Reddy

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2023 | 11:29 AM IST
Alleging a tardy implementation of the Double Bedroom Housing scheme by the BRS government, Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy said that if Congress comes to power in the state, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will be sent to jail and provided with a "double bedroom," ANI reported.  
"Many poor people were not given Double Bedroom houses under the scheme, but we will give double bedrooms to KCR in Cherlapally jail because he has looted one lakh crores like a bandicoot and occupied 10,000 acres of land," Revanth Reddy said while addressing an election rally at Huzurabad here on Thursday.  

Key Events

10:02 AM

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi to address election rallies in Telangana today

9:41 AM

Telangana Congress to hold election rallies in Nakrekal, Tungathurthi, Alair, and Kamareddy

9:39 AM

Telangana elections LIVE: BJP will change landscape in state, says Nadda

11:29 AM

Telangana Assembly elections: CM KCR's public meeting cancelled due to rain

The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) cancelled its public meeting in Hyderabad scheduled on November 25 at the Parade Grounds in Secunderabad which was to be addressed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KR), a Deccan Chronicle report said.

11:10 AM

In Telangana, politics does not operate on religion: MLC K Kavitha

10:33 AM

We have friendly relation with AIMIM but not an alliance: Telangana MLC K Kavitha

10:02 AM

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi to address election rallies in Telangana today

9:59 AM

Telangana Assembly polls: Cong Prez Kharge attacks CM KCR for insulting 'Indiramma Rajyam' scheme

9:41 AM

Telangana Congress to hold election rallies in Nakrekal, Tungathurthi, Alair, and Kamareddy

9:39 AM

Telangana elections LIVE: BJP will change landscape in state, says Nadda

Attacking the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) govt under Chief Minister K Chandrashrekhar Rao, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Natinoal President, J P Nadda said, if the BJP wins the Telangana elections, it will change the landscape and the destiny of Telangana. Nadda accused BRS of nepotism and said, under KCR, it's only his kith and kin that prosper and not Telangana. The BJP's fight is against all such parties that promote 'Parivarvaad'.
 
First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 9:39 AM IST

