Telangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVE: Voting begins amid tight security

Telangana elections 2023 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people of Telangana to vote in record numbers on Thursday

Separated from Andrhra Pradesh in 2014, Telangana is the youngest state in the country and is set to elect representatives for the third time. As many as 2,290 candidates from 109 national and regional parties including 221 women and one transgender are in the fray. The Telangana assembly has a total of 119 seats and a party needs to win 60 or more seats to gain majority.   Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people of Telangana to vote in record numbers on Thursday in the assembly polls and strengthen the festival of democracy. Polling is underway to elect 119 members of the Telangana Legislative Assembly, with voters queuing up to exercise their franchise amid tight security on Thursday. Telangana is voting today. There is a triangular contest in the state with the ruling BRS, Congress, and BJP as the main parties. The list of important constituencies includes Gajwel, Huzurabad, Korutla, Maheshwaram, Goshamahal, Mahbubnagar, LB Nagar, Warangal East and West, Bhupalapally, Khairatabad, Amberpet, Boath, Nirmal, Adilabad, Ramagundam, Peddapalli, Kothagudem, Armoor, Nizamabad Urban, Patancheru, Serilingampally, Husnabad, Dubbak, Kalwakurthy, among others.

Telangana Assembly elections LIVE: PM Modi urges people to vote in record numbers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people of Telangana to vote in record numbers on Thursday in the assembly polls and strengthen the festival of democracy. Polling is underway to elect 119 members of the Telangana Legislative Assembly, with voters queuing up to exercise their franchise amid tight security on Thursday.

