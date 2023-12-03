More than three hours of counting has happened and Telangana Congress has been maintaining its strong lead on 69 seats at 11:15 AM. The incumbent Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), on the other hand, is leading on 37 seats. Polling in the single-phase elections on November 30 saw an impressive turnout of 71.14 per cent. Exit polls predicted that the state will likely have a two-way battle between the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Indian National Congress (INC). The BRS has ruled Telangana under the leadership of CM K Chandrashekhar (KCR) since Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh as a separate state in June 2014.

Telangana assembly elections results 2023: Who is leading at 11:30 am?

Catch all the latest updates about Telangana Assembly elections here According to TV reports, trends suggest a strong lead to the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), with the party maintaining its strong lead on 69 seats. Significantly, the majority mark in Telangana lies at 60 seats in the 119-seat Assembly in Telangana. BRS, on the other hand, was leading on 37 seats, and the BJP was leading on five seats. To win the state, a party or coalition needs to win 60 or more seats.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Chief Revanth was leading in Kodangal. More importantly, Revanth was also leading in Kamareddy where he was up against Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao. TPCC workers have gathered outside the house of Telangana Congress President Revanth Reddy to celebrate the lead in early trends.

Telangana assembly elections results 2023: Politicians to watch out for

In Telangana, political bigwigs in the fray include Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), Telangana Congress Chief Revanth Reddy, and Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao. From the BJP the party has fielded three of its sitting MPs in the state, which include Soyam Bapu Rao, Dharmapuri Arvind, and Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Of the 119 seats in the Telangana Assembly, 12 are reserved for Scheduled Tribe and 19 for Scheduled Castes.