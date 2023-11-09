Home / Elections / Telangana Elections / News / Telangana polls LIVE: CM K Chandrashekar Rao files nomination from Gajwel
New Update

Telangana polls LIVE: CM K Chandrashekar Rao files nomination from Gajwel

Telangana Assembly polls 2023: Catch all the latest updates on the Telangana elections here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao addresses a press conference (Photo: ANI)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 12:42 PM IST
Telangana Assembly polls LIVE: BRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will file his nomination papers on Thursday in Gajwel and Kamareddy for the November 30 assembly polls. After filing his nomination papers, he will address a poll rally at Kamareddy in the afternoon, official sources said. Rao had on November 4 visited the Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Konaipally in Siddipet district and offered special prayers ahead of filing his nomination papers for the elections.

He will be addressing 54 'Praja Ashirwad' meetings between November 13 and 28 for the polls. The BRS chief will address the final rally for the polls on November 28 at Gajwel. On Thursday, Income Tax officials conducted raids on the residence of Congress leader Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, in Telangana's Khammam district, officials said.

Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy is contesting the November 30 polls from the Palair constituency in Khammam district. "Income tax officials reportedly conducted raids on the residence of Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy," officials said. Reddy, a former member of the Lok Sabha, had recently joined Congress from BRS. In the previous Assembly election in the state in 2018, the BRS, previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats.

Topics :Telangana AssemblyTelanganaAssembly pollsKCRState assembly polls

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 12:17 PM IST

