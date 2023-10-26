Telangana polls: Congress expected to announce remaining candidates today

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) poll in-charge Manikrao Thakare held a screening committee meeting on Wednesday and said that the party is likely to announce the names of the remaining candidates on Thursday. Thakare spoke with the media after the screening committee meeting and said that all decisions on the remaining seats would be finalised during the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting on Thursday, an ANI report said.

"Today, there was a screening committee meeting in which discussions were held about various matters with regard to the upcoming elections. We will put forth all the suggestions from this meeting at the meeting of the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) tomorrow. At the meeting, we held discussions on all the seats. The list of candidates for the remaining seats would be declared after the CEC meeting," the leader said.

He informed that discussions with the Left parties were ongoing for a possible alliance for the November 30 polls. "However, all such decisions would be taken by the CEC. Our responsibility is merely to put forth our views and suggestions before the CEC," he added.

This year's elections will see a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and the Congress. A CVoter poll survey has given an edge to the Congress party for these elections while hinting at a hung assembly in the state.

On October 9, the Election Commission of India announced the schedule of elections for the five poll-bound states. The elections in Telangana will be conducted on November 30 and the results will be announced on December 3.

In the last Assembly elections conducted in 2018, the BRS won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came in a distant second with 19 seats.