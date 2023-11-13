Telangana Polls: G Kishan Reddy holds door-to-door campaigning in Amberpet

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday held a door-to-door campaign in the Amberpet constituency in Hyderabad.

"A total of 111 of our candidates have filed nominations for the upcoming Telangana assembly polls and eight candidates from our alliance partner, Jana Sena, have filed nominations. The TRS is surely going to lose the elections. Both father and son (Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and KT Rama Rao) will lose", Reddy said while speaking to ANI.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The atmosphere here is telling me that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi can take the state to the path of progress. If either the Congress or TRS come to power, the state will be pushed into an economic crisis. Only BJP can ensure a 'nepotism-free' and 'corruption-free' Telangana", he said.

Earlier on Sunday, G Kishan Reddy said that BJP will start its election campaigning on an aggressive note after the Diwali festival.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Krishna Yadav from Amberpet.

At present, Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leader Kaleru Venkatesh represents the constituency.

Earlier in the 2018 assembly polls, BJP's G Kishan Reddy lost to TRS's Venkatesh.

Telangana is scheduled to go to assembly elections on November 30 and counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.

The state is set to witness a triangular contest among the BJP, BRS, and Congress.

In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share.

The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats.