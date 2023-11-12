Violence has no place in democracy: K T Rama Rao on attack against BRS MLA

Responding to the recent attack on Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Guvvala Balaraju and MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao, said that violence has no place in democracy and hoped that everyone exercises restraint.

"Unfortunately, in Telangana, this time, we have seen a couple of incidents of violence. One was with respect to our MP Prabhakar Reddy who is contesting from the Dubbak assembly constituency candidate and another incident with Guvvala Balaraju. These are truly unfortunate incidents. Violence has no place in democracy and I hope and pray that everybody exercises restraint and whoever has perpetrated this is brought to justice ASAP," he said while on his way to meet the Atchampet MLA candidate from the party at Apollo Hospital.

The BRS working president said that it is the frustration from the opposition camp that is visible in the attacks.

"I think it's the frustration that is creeping in from the Opposition camp that is visible. It looks like they have realised that they are losing the plot and elections. The law will take its own course and whoever has done this will have to face the consequences," KTR said.

Commenting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi who attended a rally in Telangana's Secunderabad on Saturday, KTR said, "Modi can try whatever he would like to. The fact is his party is not in the race in Telangana."

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposal to form a committee to consider the sub-categorisation of scheduled castes, KTR said, "Committee means procrastination and delayed justice. If Modi is sincere, he should just implement it. He should not appoint another committee to study. It shows that he is not interested, he is hoodwinking people yet again."

Speaking on the criticism that Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has not appointed a chief ministerial candidate, KTR said, "It is an old criticism. It has been talked about in the last nine and a half years. We have gone to elections in 2018 with KCR as our chief ministerial candidate and people have voted him back. This time again, KCR will be our Chief Minister. I am confident that people will vote for him again."

KTR visited Atchampet MLA Guvvala Balaraju who was injured in an attack by alleged Congress workers. He inquired about Balaraju's health condition from the doctors.

Balaraju was a prominent leader of the Telangana movement. KTR assured his family that the party will stand by him. He added that he would be speaking to the Telangana DGP and take necessary steps.

Telangana will go to assembly elections on November 30 and the counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.