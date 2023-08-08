Telangana State Congress accuses BRS, AIMIM of cheating minorities

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) minorities department chairman, Shaik Abdullah Sohail said that the BRS and its partner AIMIM are misusing the Monsoon Session of the Legislative Assembly to deceive the minority communities ahead of the elections, Deccan Chronicle (DC) has reported.

CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) and MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi had been engaging in a "question-answer drama" under the guise of minority welfare, Abdullah Sohail said.

Speaking to the media, Sohail said that Owaisi had been repeating his questions for nine years, and CM KCR has been responding to them with empty and false promises while glossing over the real issues that the minorities were facing in Telangana, the report added.

Sohail said that the KCR government had not provided the rationale behind its decision to shift the Chanchalguda jail and race course from the Old City to develop those areas as educational hubs. He added that the recent promises made by the CM to release funds for minority student scholarships and other schemes made it clear that the government had been sitting on the funds earlier, the DC report cited the Congress leader as saying.

The leader added that KCR's announcement to build an IT Park near Pahadi Sharif was fraught with many conditions and involved multiple processes like forming a committee, identifying Wakf land, etc. He said that the announcement was nothing but a trick to woo MIM voters.

Telangana Congress: The internal tussle

Another report in The New Indian Express (NIE) said that the Congress party's general secretary KC Venugopal took a particular interest in meeting the senior leaders of TPCC. Venugopal heard the leaders at the meeting and advised them to bury the hatchet and work unitedly, keeping the party's interests above anything else.

The main grievance of Congress leaders in the state is that the party leadership was not consulting them before deciding on important matters. The AICC leader warned the local leader against indulging in internal fights at a time when the party's prospects in the upcoming Assembly elections appear to have improved.

Telangana assembly elections: Kharge to visit the state

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to visit Telangana on August 18, which is expected to give party workers a morale boost ahead of the Assembly elections at the end of 2023.

The current government in Telangana assumed power on January 17, 2019, and completes its term on January 16, 2024. The state has 119 assembly seats, 17 Lok Sabha seats, and 7 Rajya Sabha seats. Telanga is among the six states that have a legislative council with 40 members. Other states with legislative Councils are Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh.