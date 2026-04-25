Entire Union cabinet, 19 CMs won't help BJP win Bengal polls: Mamata

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Saturday claimed that the BJP has deployed its entire machinery to defeat the regional party in the West Bengal assembly elections as almost the entire Union cabinet and CMs of NDA-ruled states are camping in the poll-bound state.

Addressing an election rally at Uttarpara in Hooghly district, Banerjee accused the BJP of giving false promises to migrant workers from West Bengal employed outside the state.

"The BJP is desperate, with 50 helicopters flying into West Bengal as almost the entire Union cabinet, from the PM to home, railway and defence ministers, as well as CMs of 19 NDA-ruled states camping in a single state West Bengal," the chief minister said.

Compare this with only three helicopters being used by the TMC to campaign across the state. But all this hype and sound and fury will end in a whimper on May 4, she said. "On top of this, we are seeing central forces wherever we are going. They are bringing in armoured vehicles which are not put to use where such vehicles are needed," Banerjee said. On Union Home Minister Amit Shah's reported statement that "TMC-aided goons would be hung upside down after the results", she said, "As a Union minister and a responsible leader, you cannot utter such words. You are speaking in the language of terror. I know no action will be taken against you. But, I have asked our men to videograph his speech and submit the same to the court." Alleging that 400 people were brought from outside to her constituency Bhabanipur, she said, "They were driven out. I will ask everyone to keep a tab on every hotel and guest house to identify such people who are helping the BJP." In a jibe at the PM, she said he went on a scripted boat ride arranged by the Army on the Hooghly River.