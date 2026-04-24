EC issues fresh post-poll guidelines for Bengal assembly elections

The Election Commission issued a fresh set of post-poll guidelines for the West Bengal assembly elections, laying down strict protocols for handling surveillance cameras and video data after voting concludes, a senior official said.

Under the new guidelines issued on Thursday, SD cards used in polling booth cameras cannot be removed immediately after voting ends, and officials concerned will only be permitted to dismount the cameras, which must then remain under the sector officer's supervision, he said.

"The SD cards can be removed only at the designated data collection and receiving centre in the presence of the Assistant Returning Officer," he said.