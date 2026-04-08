TMC writes to ECI over 'compromised' officials, raises neutrality concerns

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Wednesday wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI), expressing "grave concern" over claims that politically biased officials and observers are threatening electoral neutrality in the state ahead of the Assembly election.

Polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

Earlier in the day, a meeting between a delegation of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Election Commission of India (ECI) turned tense, with TMC MP Derek O'Brien alleging that the Chief Election Commissioner asked them to leave within five minutes.

He also challenged the Commission to release video or audio of the meeting. In the letter, the party flagged concerns over the "neutrality, fairness, and transparency" of the electoral process, asserting that recent developments point to a disturbing erosion of institutional impartiality. It emphasised that the credibility of elections depends fundamentally on the independence of officials entrusted with conducting them. The AITC cited specific instances to support its claims. It is alleged that Tapan Kumar Mahapatra, associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as Aanchal Convenor of Kalicharanpur in Nandigram, was seen accompanying West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal within the constituency in a manner suggesting proximity inconsistent with independent election administration.

The memorandum also referred to an earlier case involving Surajit Roy, who served as Block Development Officer in Nandigram-II. It cited photographic evidence of Roy's association with BJP leader and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, who is also a candidate in the same constituency where Roy was appointed Returning Officer. Such proximity, the party argued, strikes at the core of institutional impartiality. Highlighting what it described as a broader pattern, the AITC raised concerns about several observers deployed by the Commission. It is alleged that Jayant Kant, appointed as Police Observer in Malda, has links through his spouse to an active BJP leader, raising conflict-of-interest concerns. Similarly, Dheeraj Kumar, posted as General Observer in Gazole, has faced allegations linked to an Rs 8,000 crore ambulance tender scam during his tenure in Maharashtra.

Ajay Katesaria, serving in Bangaon Dakshin, was reportedly found guilty in a Rewa Commissioner's inquiry related to illegal land transfers and has been chargesheeted. Gandam Chandrudu, posted in Ballygunge, faces a dowry harassment case, while Arindam Dakua, deployed in Madhyamgram, previously served as Private Secretary to a BJP Chief Minister, raising concerns of political proximity, the letter stated. According to the letter, the deployment of such individuals, whether due to political associations, pending allegations, or prior roles linked to political executives, creates a reasonable apprehension that elections are not being administered with the neutrality mandated under the Constitution. Calling for urgent intervention, the AITC urged the Election Commission to take immediate cognisance of the concerns and ensure that all officials and observers associated with the electoral process remain "beyond reproach, both in fact and perception."