From Congress era to Left reign to TMC rule: Mapping Bengal's political arc

West Bengal is heading into Assembly election with a familiar intensity but an oscillating political balance. While incumbent Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is seeking to retain power against a continually expanding BJP, the Left and Congress are seeking to revive their lost fortunes in the state.

But Bengal’s elections are rarely just about the present moment because the way the state votes today is rooted in a longer political history, one that runs from Congress dominance to decades of Left rule, and then to Mamata Banerjee’s era.

How has Bengal’s political journey evolved since independence?

The political history of West Bengal can be divided into three stages since 1947: the initial decades of Congress dominance, the sweeping Left rule, and the rise of regional politics with Mamata Banerjee.

The first West Bengal Legislative Assembly election post-independence took place in 1952, with 238 seats available in 236 constituencies. The Congress swept the polls with a majority of 150 seats, while the Communist Party of India (CPI) secured 28 seats. Congress leaders like Bidhan Chandra Roy concentrated on post-partition rehabilitation efforts and industrial development. However, the political environment became to be tumultuous until the late 1960s, a decade marked by surging food shortages, labour strikes, and internal discord within the Congress. This instability opened space for alternative ideologies, particularly Left politics. By the late 1960s, coalition governments involving Left parties briefly came to power, signalling a shift in Bengal’s political base. The stage was set for a more durable ideological realignment that would follow in the next decade.

How did communism take root in West Bengal? The rise of communism in West Bengal cannot be separated from its socio-economic context. The state had a strong history of labour mobilisation, peasant movements, and intellectual engagement with socialist ideas. By the 1970s, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M), had emerged as the dominant Left force. Internal divisions within the communist movement—particularly between parliamentary communists and more radical groups like the Naxalites—had already reshaped the ideological landscape. Then came the final blow, the Emergency imposed by former prime minister Indira Gandhi. In 1977, the Left Front, led by CPI(M), came to power. The Left Front alliance secured a landslide win with 231 seats overall after contesting 224 seats directly. Allies like All India Forward Bloc (AIFB- 25 seats) and Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP- 20 seats) bolstered the victory against the Congress.

What followed was one of the longest-running democratically elected communist governments in the world, lasting 34 years until 2011. In the beginning of its rule, the Left government's politics was characterised by agrarian reforms and decentralisation, which can be seen in the examples like that of the Operation Barga, a land reform operation initiated in 1978 in order to give legal tenancy rights to the bargadars (sharecroppers). The move was intended to prevent their eviction by jotedars (landlords) and guaranteed their share of the crop produce, building on the 1955 Land Reform Act. The Left also had an organised structure that was entrenched in the village-level administration.

This worked well for many years for the party until political inflexibility became its weak point. What led to the decline of the Left Front? The decline of the Left Front was gradual but decisive. By the 2000s, its governance model had begun to face structural challenges. One key turning point was its industrial policy. After years of being seen as industry-averse, the Left government attempted to push industrialisation through land acquisition. This triggered major protests, particularly in Singur and Nandigram. Forceful appropriation of lands for industrial development characterised the West Bengal elections in 2006 and 2011. State violence on protests at Singur (Tata Nano car plant) and Nandigram (chemical complex), paved the way for Mamata Banerjee, who put an end to 34 years of rule by CPI(M) with her "Maa, Mati, Manush" slogan.

Singur protests against the land being appropriated for setting up a car manufacturing unit by Tata Motors became the focal point of protests by the locals, while the violence in Nandigram proved fatal for the Left Front's image. Police firing on people protesting a Special Economic Zone caused much criticism among the masses. How did Mamata Banerjee rise to power? In the above context, the rise of Mamata Banerjee had been political and symbolic. Born and raised in the Congress fold in the 1970s, she gained a name for herself as a grassroots politician. In 1998, she left Congress to form the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Banerjee’s political tactics were clear. She positioned herself as the opposition to the ruling Left in every possible way, and that chance came through Singur and Nandigram. Her campaign combined populist messaging with a direct attack on Left governance. She mobilised farmers, urban voters, and sections of minorities, building a coalition that cut across traditional class lines. In 2011, the TMC defeated the Left Front, ending its 34-year rule. Banerjee became the first woman chief minister of West Bengal, marking a structural shift from ideological politics to personality-driven regional politics. What defines Mamata Banerjee’s political era? Since 2011, West Bengal politics has been dominated by Mamata Banerjee and the TMC.