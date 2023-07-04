44% audio ent users pay for content; audio series have high traction

Around 44 per cent audio entertainment consumers are paid users with audio series getting highest traction among internet users, a survey by over-the-top (OTT) platform Pocket FM said on Tuesday.

According to the survey, respondents shared that they spend more time on audio than video.

"Forty-four per cent of users pay for audio content. Among them, 33 per cent indicated a monthly expenditure of over Rs 300, while 13 per cent allocated between Rs 100 and Rs 300 and 54 per cent spend less than Rs 100 per month," the report said.

The online survey captured responses from 9,616 internet users in the country.

It found that the majority of audio consumption occurs when people are relaxing (33 per cent), or at work (25 per cent), and not while commuting (16 per cent).

"While 57 per cent of respondents watch less than 60 minutes of video OTT content per day, 18 per cent dedicate over two hours to video consumption daily. Moreover, 43 per cent spend over 30 minutes on video OTT platforms for content discovery," the report said.

According to the survey conducted between April 23 and May 9, there is a remarkable shift in consumer preferences towards audio content.

"The survey findings reveal a compelling shift in consumer behaviour, with audio content surpassing video in terms of daily engagement. It is evident that audio series have become the preferred choice, stimulating binge-listening habits among listeners. As the digital world grapples with screen fatigue, the upsurge in audio entertainment is no surprise," said Shubh Bansal, VP for Growth, Pocket FM.

The survey found that on average, users spend 140 minutes daily on audio series, which is higher than music (67 minutes), audiobooks (35 minutes), and podcasts (50 minutes).