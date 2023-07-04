Home / Entertainment / Shah Rukh Khan meets with accident while filming, returns home for recovery

Shah Rukh Khan meets with accident while filming, returns home for recovery

SRK has injured his nose from an accident while filming in Los Angeles, he is currently recovering at home in Mumbai

BS Web Team New Delhi
Shah Rukh Khan

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 2:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shah Rukh Khan met with a minor accident on set while shooting a project in Los Angeles. According to media reports, he received immediate medical attention and returned home to Mumbai for his recovery.
India Today reported that the actor had injured his nose and there was some minor bleeding. The report’s sources added that as the injury was minor, the filming could continue.

The actor has sustained injuries while filming other movies. He had informed the media that he had previously broken his patella while shooting ‘Fan,’ which had many running scenes that were physically demanding on the actor.
The actor will appear in films 'Jawan' and 'Dunki' following the release of 'Pathaan'.

Also Read

Biggest Bollywood opener: SRK's Pathaan makes Rs 55 crore on Day 1

SRK-starrer 'Pathaan' set to witness blockbuster Rs 50-crore opening

Fan clubs remain key to Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan's marketing

Fan clubs remain key to Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan's marketing

Amid deep financial crisis, Byju's and Shah Rukh Khan may part ways

The Night Manager Part-2 released a day before scheduled date of June 30

AMI invites applications for artist development programme till July 17

Madonna postpones Celebration tour due to 'serious bacterial infection'

Adipurush controversy: Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' returning to TV on July 3

SRK, Hrithik win big at Nickelodeon Kids Choice; event garners 1.7 mn votes

Topics :Shah Rukh KhanBS Web ReportsEntertainment NewsBollywood

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story