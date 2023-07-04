Shah Rukh Khan meets with accident while filming, returns home for recovery

Shah Rukh Khan met with a minor accident on set while shooting a project in Los Angeles. According to media reports, he received immediate medical attention and returned home to Mumbai for his recovery.
India Today reported that the actor had injured his nose and there was some minor bleeding. The report’s sources added that as the injury was minor, the filming could continue.
The actor has sustained injuries while filming other movies. He had informed the media that he had previously broken his patella while shooting ‘Fan,’ which had many running scenes that were physically demanding on the actor.
The actor will appear in films 'Jawan' and 'Dunki' following the release of 'Pathaan'.