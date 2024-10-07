Singham Again: Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh at trailer launch

Rohit Shetty's upcoming 'Singham Again' has been in the talks since its trailer launch and weeks before its release. The trailer for Singham Again has all the elements a movie lover would want–drama, action, comedy, a hint of romance, and a pinch of suspense. Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Ravi Kishan were present at the trailer launch. Ajay Devgn reprises his role as Bajirao Singham, Kareena Kapoor plays his wife, Ranveer Singh plays Simmba, Akshay Kumar plays Sooryavanshi, and Deepika Padukone plays the Lady Singham, while Tiger Shroff plays the role of ACP Satya Pattnaik. The film's impressive star cast is showcased in the nearly 5-minute trailer. Arjun Kapoor plays the main antagonist in the movie. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp





This Diwali, Singham Again is set to be released across the country. On November 1, the latest film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe will hit theatres, competing with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Singham Again: Trailer talk

The ensemble cast of Singham Again is shown in the 4-minute, 58-second trailer, which is arguably one of the longest in Hindi film history. In it, Ajay plays a contemporary Ram who would exact revenge to regain his Sita, who is portrayed by Kareena Kapoor Khan. Ranveer Singh will play his Hanuman, and Tiger Shroff will play Lakshman in this battle.

Actor Akshay Kumar plays a contemporary Jatayu in Sooryavanshi, whereas Deepika Padukone plays Lady Singham, which is a new introduction in this instalment. Salman, who is repeating his role as Dabbang Chulbul Pandey for Rohit Shetty's cop universe, has to have the best supporting cast, though.

Singham Again: Rohit Shetty’s 5th directorial cop film

The Singham Again trailer has received positive feedback from social media users. But it appears that the entire movie's plot has already been revealed by the producers. There might not be anything surprising for the audience, except Salman. In addition, Singham Again is the fifth movie in Rohit Shetty's cop universe movie series.

More From This Section

The 2011 movie Singham, which starred Ajay, Prakash Raj, and Kajal Agarwal, was the one that started the prized legacy. Then, in 2014, Singham Returns, its sequel, was released. Simmba, the third movie, was released in 2018 and starred Ranveer Singh as Sangram Simmba Bhalerao. In this movie, Sara Ali Khan was paired with Ranveer. Sooryavanshi is the fourth movie in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Akshay Kumar plays DCP Veer Sooryavanshi in the 2021 release, while Katrina Kaif plays his wife.