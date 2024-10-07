Bigg Boss Marathi 5 finale: Suraj Chavan wins trophy, takes home 14.6 lakh

Suraj Chavan lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss Marathi 5 on Sunday, solidifying his place in the show's history.

As the show came closer to the finale, the competition got intense among the five finalists including Suraj Chavan, Ankita Walawalkar, Dhananjay Powar, Abhijeet Sawant, Nikki Tamboli, and Janhavi Killekar. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Abhijeet Sawant was the runner-up in the show, followed by Nikki Tamboli who secured third position, Dhananjay Powar, who came in fourth, and Ankita Walawalkar, who placed herself in the fifth position.

Suraj and Abhijeet, the two finalists, brought their unique strength to the show, giving goosebumps to the fans.

When did the Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 finale take place?

The grand finale of the Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 was held on October 6 where Suraj Chavan emerged victorious. The finale had a cut-throat competition with some nail-biting moments that hooked the viewers to their television screen.

The thrilling season had numerous twists and engaging games that glued the audience to their TV screens. Fans loved the contestants' dynamics and strategies they brought to the show. The diverse personalities of the users and their game plans led to dramatic memorable moments from the show.

What was the cash prize for Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 winner?

The Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 winner, Suraj Chavan, took home a cash prize of Rs 14.6 lakh, a Rs 10 lakh jewellery voucher, and one two-wheeler vehicle.

The finale took a surprising turn when Jahnvi Killekar had the option to either continue with the winner's trophy or exit with a cash prize of Rs 9 lakh. She opted to quit the show with a cash prize that added an extra layer of excitement and drama to the finale night.

Ritesh Deshmukh expressed his gratitude

Host Ritesh Deshmukh also shared an Instagram post thanking fans for their overwhelming love and support. He also shared some pictures from the grand finale congratulating Suraj Chavan.

While sharing the post, he wrote, “What an incredible night, what an incredible season. It all came to an end tonight - @official_suraj_chavan1151 was the much deserved winner, @abhijeetsawant73 has won a million hearts too. Hosting #biggbossmarathi was a huge responsibility.. the response and the love showered by the audience was just unimaginable, I humbly bow down to express my gratitude to the people of Maharashtra and all the audiences across india who have watched the show.”

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 ended

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 host Ritesh Deshmukh praised finalists Suraj Chavan and Abhijeet Sawant for their performances and sportsmanship throughout the season. With Suraj Chavan's victory, the fifth season has ended, leaving fans to wait for another season. The show offered everything to fans like entertainment, drama, excitement and more and it was one of the most talked about reality shows in the history of Marathi television.