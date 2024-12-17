Actor Rubina Dilaik set to make TV comeback with Laughter Chefs Season 2

Since winning Bigg Boss 14, actor Rubina Dilaik has not been seen on television. The actor did not take on another show, despite making a few cameos. During her time away from the spotlight, Rubina's personal life has undergone a significant turn. Last year, Rubina and her spouse, Abhinav Shukla, welcomed twin girls into the world.

The actor has now made the decision to return to the small screen after taking a break. However, Rubina is reportedly going to be a contestant on the next season of Laughter Chefs. The first season of the cooking-based reality show was a success. In addition to Rubina, Bigg Boss 17 runner-up Abhishek Kumar, Elvish Yadav, and Abdu Rozik have all been confirmed as candidates.

All about the Rubina Dilaik in Laughter Chefs Season 2 with others

According to reports, Laughter Chefs 2 filming will start early in the new year and will soon be broadcast on television. Exclusive information claims that Abdu Rozik, Rubina Dilaik, Elvish Yadav, and Abhishek Kumar are finalizing their participation in the performance.

These celebrities, who gained popularity for their Bigg Boss appearances, are currently in final negotiations with the production team and should sign the dotted lines shortly. The Bollywood actress Malika Sherawat has also been asked to participate in Laughter Chefs Season 2, which is an interesting development. Her involvement, if confirmed, would surely give the show a more glamorous feel.

According to reports, all of the previous cast members have left the show, with the exception of Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri, who were kept from the previous season.

Actor Rubina Dilaik: The journey so far

Since she won Bigg Boss 14, Rubina has been absent from the small screen. In November of last year, the actress and her husband, actor Abhinav Shukla, welcomed twin girls, Eedhaa and Jeeva. Additionally, Rubina maintains her own YouTube channel, where she provides her fans and admirers with insights from both her personal and professional lives.

This year, she made her debut in the Punjabi cinema industry with Chal Bhajj Chaliye. The movie, which was directed by Sunil Thakur, also starred Gurpreet Bhangu, Inder Chahal, and Mahabir Bhullar.

Following their 2022 film Ardh, the actress will next be seen alongside actor Rajpal Yadav in the upcoming Hum Tum Maktoob, directed by Palaash Muchhal.

Laughter Chefs Season 1: Overview

Ankita Lokhande, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Nia Sharma, Jannat Zubair, Karan Kundra, Vicky Jain, Reem Shaikh, Krushna Abhishek, and Kashmera Shah were among the cast members of Laughter Chefs season 1.

Bharti Singh hosted the performance, and her one-liners and spot-on comic skills made the audience laugh out loud. The public responded favorably to Season 1, which consistently held a prominent place in the TRP ranking.