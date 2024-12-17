Govt tables One Nation, One Election Bill after 269-198 division vote

The Modi government tabled the One Nation, One Election Bill in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday following a division vote, where 269 members supported the move and 198 opposed it. The proposed legislation aims to synchronise elections for the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies, marking a significant electoral reform step.

The Opposition INDIA bloc strongly objected to the Bill, arguing that the government failed to secure the required two-thirds majority for such measures. However, parliamentary procedures suggest that a special majority may not be required for introducing Constitutional Amendment Bills.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal defended the Bill, stating that it would be referred to a joint parliamentary committee for detailed examination.

The tabling of the Bill comes as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government’s push for electoral reforms aimed at reducing election costs and administrative challenges.

The Winter Session of Parliament witnessed heated exchanges as Opposition leaders criticised the move, describing it as an attempt to centralise power and undermine federalism. Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav called the Bill “an assault on India’s diversity and democratic structure,” while Congress leaders demanded its immediate withdrawal.

Responding to the criticism, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal emphasised the Bill’s potential to streamline governance by reducing the frequency of elections. “One Nation, One Election will bring efficiency in policy implementation and reduce the burden on resources,” he said.

The Bill, if passed, will mark a major change to India’s electoral process, aligning Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in a phased manner. However, challenges remain, with Opposition parties calling for broader consultations and raising concerns over its constitutional viability.