Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Govt tables One Nation, One Election Bill after 269-198 division vote

Govt tables One Nation, One Election Bill after 269-198 division vote

Government pushes forward controversial 'One Nation, One Election' Bills amid objections from the Opposition

Parliament, Budget session, Lok Sabha
Parliament, Lok Sabha
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 4:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Modi government tabled the One Nation, One Election Bill in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday following a division vote, where 269 members supported the move and 198 opposed it. The proposed legislation aims to synchronise elections for the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies, marking a significant electoral reform step.
 
The Opposition INDIA bloc strongly objected to the Bill, arguing that the government failed to secure the required two-thirds majority for such measures. However, parliamentary procedures suggest that a special majority may not be required for introducing Constitutional Amendment Bills.
 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal defended the Bill, stating that it would be referred to a joint parliamentary committee for detailed examination.
 
The tabling of the Bill comes as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government’s push for electoral reforms aimed at reducing election costs and administrative challenges.
 
The Winter Session of Parliament witnessed heated exchanges as Opposition leaders criticised the move, describing it as an attempt to centralise power and undermine federalism. Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav called the Bill “an assault on India’s diversity and democratic structure,” while Congress leaders demanded its immediate withdrawal.
 
Responding to the criticism, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal emphasised the Bill’s potential to streamline governance by reducing the frequency of elections. “One Nation, One Election will bring efficiency in policy implementation and reduce the burden on resources,” he said.
 
The Bill, if passed, will mark a major change to India’s electoral process, aligning Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in a phased manner. However, challenges remain, with Opposition parties calling for broader consultations and raising concerns over its constitutional viability.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Parliament session LIVE: 'One Nation, One Election' Bill introduced in LS amid fierce opposition

PM favoured referring ONOE Bill to JPC for wider discussions: Shah tells LS

Simultaneous polls proposal a bid to divert focus from key issues: Uddhav

NDA supports One Nation, One Election, calls separate polls as time waste

Why 'One Nation, One Election'? Centre calls it a 'transformative shift'

Topics :Arjun Ram Meghwalone nation one electionBJPParliamentParliament winter sessionCongressElectionsElections in IndiaBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story