Pushpa 2 box office collections Day 13: Movie earnings continue to drop

Allu Arjun's ' Pushpa 2: The Rule ' continues to pull crowds to the theatres, showing impressive box office performance through last week. However, the movie touched a single-day collection of only Rs 26.95 crore net in India on Day 12 (Monday), registering continuous drop in earnings.

Pushpa 2 collections on Monday dropped by 64.82 per cent, taking the total net collection in India to around Rs 929 crore. The Hindi version of the movie earned Rs 573.1 crore while the Telugu version minted Rs287.05 crore.

Pushpa 2 box office collection Day 13

The movie collection dropped significantly on the second Monday when the movie observed a 64.82 per cent dip. This trend is likely to prevail throughout this week, with the day 13 collection expected to be even lower.

The opening weekend made an impressive collection of Rs 164 crore on its opening weekend. This set the movie to a momentum that led it to mint Rs 518 crore on the opening 4-day weekend. The movie minted Rs 725.8 crore in the first week. It added another Rs 175 crore helping it to cross the Rs 900 crore mark net in India.

The worldwide collection of the movie has already crossed the Rs 1400 crore mark and is heading strongly to Rs 1500 crore.

Pushpa 2 Day wise collection in India

Day 0 [ Wednesday] Rs 10.65 Cr

Rs 10.65 Cr Day 1 [1st Thursday] Rs 164.25 Cr

Rs 164.25 Cr Day 2 [1st Friday] Rs 93.8 Cr

Rs 93.8 Cr Day 3 [1st Saturday] Rs 119.25 Cr

Rs 119.25 Cr Day 4 [1st Sunday] Rs 141.05 Cr

Rs 141.05 Cr Day 5 [1st Monday] Rs 64.45 Cr

Rs 64.45 Cr Day 6 [1st Tuesday] Rs 51.55 Cr

Rs 51.55 Cr Day 7 [1st Wednesday] Rs 43.35 Cr

Rs 43.35 Cr Day 8 [2nd Thursday] Rs 37.45 Cr

Rs 37.45 Cr Week 1 Collection Rs 725.8 Cr

Rs 725.8 Cr Day 9 [2nd Friday] Rs 36.4 Cr

Rs 36.4 Cr Day 10 [2nd Saturday] Rs 63.3 Cr

Rs 63.3 Cr Day 11 [2nd Sunday] Rs 76.6 Cr

Rs 76.6 Cr Day 12 [2nd Monday] Rs 26.95 Cr

Rs 26.95 Cr Day 13 [2nd Tuesday] Rs 4.87 Cr (at the time of writing)

Rs 4.87 Cr (at the time of writing) Total Rs 933.92 Cr

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule is a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster movie Pushpa. The Sukumar directed movie revolves around the sandalwood mafia who struggles to sustain his business despite tight security by police.

Apart from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, the movie also features Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu and Rao Ramesh in pivotal roles. Made with a budget of around Rs 400-500 crore, the movie was released in theatres across the world on December 5, 2024, in multiple languages – Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.