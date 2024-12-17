Tabu stuns as Sister Francesca in Dune: Prophecy, netizens can't keep calm

Indian actress Tabu made her debut as the mysterious Sister Francesca in the fifth episode of Dune: Prophecy, HBO's prequel series to Denis Villeneuve's renowned sci-fi blockbuster franchise. The episode aired in India on December 16.

Tabu recently shared a still on Instagram, revealing her remarkable presence in the series. The actress expertly captures the majesty and solemnity of the Dune cosmos while wearing a complex all-black outfit that includes a veil. She is depicted in the picture surrounded by mysterious characters who radiate an aura of composed authority and hidden power.

Tabu in Dune: Prophecy

The official statement of the series shared a teaser of Tabu’s entry into the Dune-verse and wrote in the caption, “All eyes turn to Francesca. A new episode of the HBO Original Series #DuneProphecy is streaming TONIGHT at 9PM ET on @StreamOnMax".

What Tabu has to say about the role in Dune: Prophecy?

According to Tabu, women, notably director Anna Foerster, were heavily featured in the show both in front and behind the camera. The original title of the show was Dune: Sisterhood.

"Being surrounded, feeling empowered and a feeling that you're the ones running the show... it's really, really nice to see that happening," she told BBC Asian Network News. "There's been a big change all over the world where women are taking centre stage in many places", she added.

"It's part of the big change and it was also because the women that I was working with have accomplished so much in their fields. They have a grip, they have control over their craft. They have a sense of how to deal with people because I feel everything is about people management. That comes with experience, maturity and putting in a lot of work in so many years of their respective careers. So that felt comforting, safe, and you felt like you were being understood."

The actress released a brand-new poster earlier in November that hinted at details about her character. “Prepare for a new Sister to show her strength. From Frank Herbert’s epic universe and from the novel Sisterhood of Dune," she added, further disclosing her Instagram debut date.

Tabu mentions that she starred alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon in the commercially successful Hindi movie Crew.

Netizens react to the role of Tabu in Dune: Prophecy

Following Tabu's debut in Dune: Prophecy, Indian fans immediately flooded social media to congratulate the actress's achievement. Others seemed eager to learn more about her character in the upcoming episodes, while others were excited by her dramatic entrance.

One commented, “Dune Prophecy S1 Ep 5: Queen has arrived and how!!! She won the trust of the emperor, got her son in line, in just a day!! well done my girl. Also Desmond’s bloodline." Another wrote, “going to watch dune prophecy episode 5 for tabu and emily watson’s mother off."

“Was about to quit watching Dune: Prophecy but then Tabu finally showed up she was just as sexy as I hoped she’d be," another fan commented. One of the posts says, “Tabu finally on the dune prophecy episode." Another added, “So good to see Tabu on Dune: Prophecy !!"

About the Dune: Prophecy

Dune: Prophecy explores the beginnings of Bene Gesserit, the strong all-female organization renowned for their political, religious, and psychological influence. It is set 10,000 years before the events of Frank Herbert's 1965 classic Dune.

The show centers on sisters Tula Harkonnen (Olivia Williams) and Valya Harkonnen (Emily Watson), who form the matriarchal organization to defend their world against looming danger.

Stars like Travis Fimmel, Mark Strong, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Aoife Hinds, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Jodhi May, Josh Heuston, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, and Jihae are among the cast members of the six-episode series.