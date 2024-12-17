Mrunal Thakur steps into dark role in action-drama 'Dacoit' as female lead

The makers of the much-anticipated movie Dacoit have added Mrunak Thakur as the female lead. The action genre movie Dacoit promises to show Mrunal in a never-seen-before avatar. She is paired with versatile actor Adivi Sesh.

Shaneil Deo is making his directorial debut, as the movie is to be shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, making it a bilingual venture.

Supriya Yarlagadda is producing the movie along with Suniel Narang. The screenplay is written by Adivi Sesh along with Shaneil Deo. They have described the movie as a "solid action film with a touching love story."

Mrunal shares her excitement

Mrunal Thakur is excited to join this project. She said, "The story of Dacoit is true, a great mixture of rustic storytelling that is elevated with the stylised vision of both Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo. The character I’m set to depict in the films will allow me to explore shades of playing an on-screen character that I haven’t explored before as an actor. This proposition mixed with the genre and script of Dacoit is what will truly make it a treat to watch for the audiences. I can’t wait to deep dive into the world envisioned by Shaneil."

Shaneil Deo highlights Thakur's ability to bring depth to the character, calling her a 'perfect fit' for the movie. It will be the first collaboration between Sesh and Thakur.

Adivi also shares his thoughts about Mrunal's joining and mentions that Mrunal brought some finest characters to life on the big screens. He said, "Dacoit is a solid Action Film with a touching love story. Mrunal has brought some of the finest characters to life on the big screen, bringing a unique panache to each role. Her exceptional ability to elevate every character she portrays makes her truly remarkable. We are thrilled to welcome Mrunal to the Dacoit team and eagerly await going head-to-head on the big screens."

The shooting is ongoing in Hyderabad and then it is further scheduled to be shot in Maharashtra.

More From This Section

About Dacoit

The movie revolves around an angry convict who plans to take revenge against his former girlfriend who betrayed him. Dacoit is likely to be a visual treat for audiences because of its gripping narrative. This movie will help Mrunal explore another shade of her acting prowess as she is going to step into a darker and more powerful role this time.

The combination of stylised filmmaking and rustic storytelling will create a gripping cinematic experience. The production is still under process as the shooting is likely to take place in Hyderabad and Maharashtra in the coming months.