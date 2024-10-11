Amitabh Bachchan turns 82: Bollywood celebs wish Big B on his birthday

Today, October 11, 2024, marks the 82nd birthday of Amitabh Bachchan, one of the finest actors in the Indian film industry. Since last night, fans and well-wishers from the film industry have been congratulating him outside the iconic actor's Mumbai residence, Jalsa, in the hopes of catching a glimpse of him. To show their love and respect for the superstar, the audience has been holding up posters, chanting his name, and singing songs. Amitabh Bachchan, often known as Big B, has had a remarkable career of more than fifty years. His commitment, skill, and distinct style continue to inspire millions of people, and he has contributed to some of Bollywood's biggest successes. Several celebs and actresses wished him a happy birthday on social media. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Amitabh Bachchan birthday: Celebs wishes on his b’day

Bollywood actress and co-star Kajol posted a beautiful black-and-white pic with superstar Mr Bachchan and wrote a heartfelt message stating that, “Happy Birthday, Amitji! You have been an inspiration to all of us with your unmatched talent, grace, and dedication. Wishing you health, happiness, and many more years of brilliance. Keep shining like the legend you are.” She also tagged the veteran actor.

Big B’s Kalki co-star and global superstar Prabhas also posted a candid photo of himself with Amitabh Bachchan and expressed his feelings, saying, “Happy Birthday Amitabh sir. It’s a privilege to witness your legacy and work alongside you. Have a wonderful year ahead, Sir. Happy Happy Happy Birthday!” He concluded his message with folded hand emojis and red hearts.

A well-known TV host and actor, Maniesh Paul also wished Amitabh Bachchan by sharing a photo of himself with the star and said, “Wishing a very Happy Birthday @amitabhbachchan sir. Thank you for always inspiring us! Love you loads Fan boy for life and you know it.” His post also showed the impact of Mr Bachhan on the lives of his fellow actors and the industry.

Amitabh Bachchan turns 82: Filmy career

Although Amitabh Bachchan's film career started in the early 1970s, Zanjeer, released in 1973, marked the beginning of his rise to stardom. In contrast to the typical gentle, romantic protagonists of that time, the public adored his portrayal of the "angry young man" in Zanjeer. He became the moviegoers’ favourite due to his dramatic performances and commanding presence on screen.

Amitabh Bachchan has starred in several successful films throughout the years, including Don (1978), Agneepath (1990), and Deewar, Sholay (1975), and many more. He also proved his versatility in the 2000s with films such as Pink (2016), Piku (2015), Sarkar (2005), and Mohabbatein (2000).

More From This Section

Amitabh Bachchan is still a well-known personality in the entertainment world at the age of 82. He is worshipped by both fans and celebrities as an icon who has not only established the standard for brilliance and commitment, but also defined what it is to be a great actor.