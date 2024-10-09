Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 out: Trailer launched at Jaipur's Raj Mandir Cinema

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer: The renowned Raj Mandir Cinema in Jaipur, frequently referred to as "Cinema Ka Mandir," has hosted the much-anticipated trailer for "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3." The film's main cast, including the magnetic Kartik Aaryan, the gorgeous Triptii Dimri, and the adored Vidya Balan to grace the occasion with their presence at this special event, which promises to be a star-studded celebration.

Watch Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer Here:

The Raj Mandir is said to be the perfect location for this big trailer release, which is renowned for its magnificent Art Deco architecture and rich cinematic history. The movie theatre has long been a cultural landmark in Jaipur, attracting film lovers from all across the nation.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Trailer launch location

Raj Mandir is the ideal location for this lavish celebration because of its stunning architecture and rich film history. More than just a trailer, the launch is a celebration of the franchise's enduring popularity and the history of the movie. The goal of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 team is to create a thrilling environment.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Theme

The fiery clash between Rooh Baba (Karthik Aaryan) and the well-known Manjulika (Vidya Balan) is the main source of the film's interest. As fans anxiously await the outcome of their confrontation, this rivalry is certain to bring an intriguing element to the narrative. With its gripping plot that blends humour and horror, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" is sure to be a must-see film for Diwali as the holiday season draws near.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Cast and release date

The trailer for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has generated a lot of buzz on social media and left the fans curious since it was released. The third instalment seeks to follow a formula that has previously captivated audiences: horror, comedy, and tension. The director is Anees Bazmee, while the producer is Bhushan Kumar.

The eagerly awaited Bhool Bhulaiyaa series will make its big-screen comeback on November 1. Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Kartik Aaryan play important parts in the movie. Madhuri Dixit is rumoured to make a brief appearance in Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.