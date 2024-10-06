Thalaiva and Big-B's fever grips brands ahead of Vettaiyan release

The fiery dialogues from Andha Kanoon (1983), the melodious Aana Jaana Laga Rahega from Geraftaar (1985), and the evergreen rhythm of Jumma Chumma De De from Hum (1991)—these iconic moments are etched into the nostalgia of 80s and 90s kids. These films featured two of Indian cinema’s biggest superstars—Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth—creating unforgettable memories.

Come October 10, this cinematic history will be revived as, after a gap of 33 years since the release of Hum, these legends reunite for the fourth time in the Tamil action thriller Vettaiyan. This time, it is not just a celebration for fans but for brands too. Companies like Bisleri, Reliance Digital, Samsung, and Mahindra & Mahindra have already partnered with the film’s producers to capitalise on the Thalaivaa and Big B fever. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

As with any Rajinikanth movie, private companies in Tamil Nadu are offering special screenings and even granting employees leave to watch the film during its first week in theatres. "We have already entered into co-branding tie-ups with Bisleri, Reliance Digital, and Samsung. There will also be in-film advertising for Mahindra N Series vehicles," said a senior official from Lyca Productions. Lyca Productions is promoted by Sri Lankan Tamil entrepreneur Subaskaran Allirajah.

Although Rajinikanth has rarely endorsed brands, he remains one of the most sought-after untapped icons in India. During the release of his last film, Jailer, Bisleri, India’s leading packaged drinking water brand, released limited-edition packs featuring the superstar. In the trailers for Vettaiyan, Rajinikanth can be seen driving Mahindra vehicles.

Rajinikanth’s previous films have been well-leveraged by brands like Royal Enfield, Airtel, BookMyShow, SpiceJet, and Cadbury (Mondelez), all of which launched national campaigns around them.

Reasons for the fanfare



More From This Section

Box office numbers back up the Rajini fever, as his last seven movies—Jailer, Annaatthe, Darbar, Petta, 2.0, Kaala, and Kabali—have grossed around Rs 2,500-3,000 crore. These figures exclude Lal Salaam, in which he played a cameo, which collected around Rs 17 crore. Theatre chains are gearing up for the monumental reunion of these two legends.

"At PVR INOX, we are preparing for a truly grand opening, with over 2,000 shows planned across India. The excitement is palpable, and we anticipate an extraordinary response, with 700,000 footfalls expected during the opening weekend alone," said Gautam Dutta, chief executive officer, revenue and operations, PVR INOX Ltd.

According to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the movie’s association with T.J. Gnanavel, the director of the critically acclaimed Jai Bhim, further raises its market value. "The hype has escalated since the trailer release, and bookings have picked up in areas where they opened, with shows selling out. Vettaiyan is set to succeed at the box office, bringing joy to collaborating brands and profits to the trade industry," Vijayabalan added.

Interestingly, despite this brand frenzy, Rajinikanth has endorsed only two brands throughout his career, which began in 1975. One was Palm Cola in the 1980s, a 100 per cent natural local cola brand by the Tamil Nadu State Palm Care and Fibre Marketing Cooperative Federation. The actor appeared in a television commercial for the brand to support palm climbers and the regional industry. The second was Hoote, a voice-based social media application co-founded by his daughter Soundarya Vishagan, launched in 2021.

On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan endorses at least 20 brands, including Tata Sky, Kalyan Jewellers, Navratna Oil, Tanishq, Mankind Pharma, and TVS Jupiter, among others. According to a recent report, Bachchan ranked ninth on the list of top endorsers, with a brand value of $83.6 million. To capitalize on the global brand value of these superstars, a group of branding experts led by Lyca's head, GKM Tamil Kumaran, and operations chief Nishanthan Niruthan is spearheading the brand campaign for Lyca Productions.

"We are going to have special shows for our employees and well-wishers," said a senior official from a financial sector company in Chennai. Despite the fanfare, many still believe that content is king. “The combination of star power, compelling storytelling, and action-packed drama promises to set the box office ablaze and kickstart the new quarter on a spectacular high note. We are confident Vettaiyan will be nothing short of a blockbuster event that audiences will flock to witness," Dutta added.

It remains to be seen, with Big B also joining the party, how brands will further capitalise on the fan excitement.