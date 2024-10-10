Rajinikanth-starrer Vettaiyan released today, Prime Video buys OTT rights

TJ Gnanavel's eagerly anticipated action drama, Vettaiyan, starring Rajinikanth, has finally hit screens globally. Since its announcement, the movie, which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan, has created a lot of buzz because it is Rajinikanth and Gnanvel's first joint venture. Both actors hope to replicate the success of their past blockbusters, Jailer and Jai Bhim, respectively. According to current rumours, Vettaiyan's OTT platform has been finalised, and Amazon Prime Video has paid a significant amount to obtain the rights. When Pushpa was launched three years ago, Prime Video also purchased the rights of the film. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Vettaiyan 2024: OTT Release Date

The digital release of Vettaiyan is already eagerly awaited, despite the film's continued success in theatres. According to industry rumours, Amazon Prime Video has purchased the movie's OTT rights.

Although the precise date of the digital release has not yet been disclosed, viewers may anticipate that the movie will be available on Amazon Prime Video following the conclusion of its theatrical run, most likely in mid- to late November 2024.

Vettaiyan 2024: OTT Platform

Amazon Prime Video, a well-known OTT platform that streams high-profile movies, has acquired the digital streaming rights to Vettaiyan. Given that Prime Video has already aired a number of well-known Tamil and South Indian films, this partnership is noteworthy. Once the movie is released, fans worldwide can see it on Prime Video, guaranteeing that it reaches a wider audience than it would have in theatres.

Vettaiyan 2024: Digital Rights Price

According to reports, Vettaiyan's OTT rights were purchased for an amount Rs 90 crore. This is consistent with the recent trend of South Indian films, particularly those starring Rajinikanth, fetching large fees for their digital rights. High hopes for the movie's success on digital platforms and its appeal to a worldwide audience are reflected in the enormous agreement between the producers and Amazon Prime.

Vettaiyan 2024: Plot

The main focus of Vettaiyan is Rajinikanth's character, a rebellious police officer who fights injustice and corruption on his own. The movie combines drama and action while addressing issues like extrajudicial killings and the difference between vigilante justice and law enforcement.

The enemy, a tech-savvy criminal played by Fahadh Faasil, presents a serious threat to Rajinikanth's police officer character. The ensemble cast gives the plot complexity, with Manju Warrier and Amitabh Bachchan playing important parts. With its compelling scenes and powerful performers, the social-action drama transforms from a typical police thriller into something far more important.