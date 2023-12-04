Animal Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranbir's movie to cross 400 crore mark

The animal movie is not showing any sign of stopping in the foreseeable future. This is a dream movie for Ranbir Kapoor as it has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark net in India within three days of its release. The movie continues to rock at the box office and pull in more and more crowds.

Ranbir Kapoor has set the theatres on fire with his fiery performance in Animal with his never-seen-before avatar curious fans are thronging theatres to witness the same.

The Animal movie had a phenomenal opening weekend and collected over Rs 350 crore gross worldwide within three days of its release.

Animal Movie Box Office Collection Day 4 According to industry tracker sacnilk, the movie has collected around Rs 12.84 crore as of now. The numbers will surely go up. After the end of three days, the gross collection of the movie worldwide stands at Rs 356 crore worldwide, and it may touch the Rs 400 crore worldwide mark today.

Along with Ranbir Kapoor, another person who won the hearts of the audience is Bobby Deol, who has a 15-minute role in the movie and these 15 minutes are enough for him to place himself in the heart of the audience.

While talking about his character Bobby said, “There’s good and evil in every human being and what gets the evil out of you is some situation. As an actor, you think as a character. ‘I’m doing nothing wrong, I’m right in whatever I do’. You forget how to judge what is right and wrong. I was not put into a situation where I was not convinced or had to be convinced or felt awkward. I felt Abrar, the kind of savage and evil he is, I had to play it that way.”

About Animal Animal movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra.

The movie is directed and edited by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and it is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series Films, Cine1 Studios and Bhadrakali Pictures.

The movie was released in theatres on December 1, 2023.