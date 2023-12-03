Home / Entertainment / Animal box office: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer thriller collects Rs 236 crore

Animal box office: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer thriller collects Rs 236 crore

The movie collected Rs 63.8 crore on day 1 at the box office in India, and the film managed to perform better on Saturday as it collected Rs 66 crore country-wide on the second day

With a runtime of 201 minutes (3 hours 21 minutes), the movies is among the longest Bollywood films ever-made
Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 1:17 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor starrer action-thriller film

Animal movie box office collection: Day 1

The movie collected Rs 63.8 crore on day 1 at the box office in India, and the film managed to perform better on Saturday as it collected Rs 66 crore crountry-wide on the second day, as per early estimates by Sacnilk.

With 85.72 per cent occupancy during the night show the film seems to perform well during the evening screenings. 

In terms of location, the movie is performing well in Delhi NCR region with highest overall occupancy, followed by Jaipur and Pune with 80.75 per cent and 79.75 per cent occupancy respectively.

Animal movie box office collection: Expectations

The movie is expected to cross Rs 150 crore mark on day 3 as it is also being screened in North American region, and have managed to collect $3.5 million in the region on day 2, as per the movie's official X account.

With Rs 54.75 crore Hindi collection Tiger 3 collection on Day 1, as the Salman Khan starrer collected Rs 43 crore on first day, the highest net grossing movies of FY2023.

The Average Ticket Price (ATP) stands at Rs 226 across 14,741 shows. The Telugu version follows suit with a gross of Rs 2.4 crore, selling over 150,000 tickets at an ATP of Rs 141 for 2,141 shows.

Animal movie: Cast, run time, rating

The movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandhana in pivotal roles. With Bobby Deol returning to screen after a break, and is seen portraying the Villain. 

With a runtime of 201 minutes (3 hours 21 minutes), the movies is among the longest Bollywood films ever-made.

Animal has received an 'A' rating from the Central Board of Film Certification, which means the movie is only for the 18+ age group.






First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 1:17 PM IST

