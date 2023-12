Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana went to the Sai Baba temple in Shirdi, just a few days after visiting the Hindu temple of Vaishno Devi in Jammu. Pooja Dadlani, SRK's manager, was with the father and daughter duo on Thursday as they prayed at the temple ahead of the release of 'Dunki'.

Suhana Khan and Pooja were seen walking ahead in the video. Suhana wore a traditional green outfit to the temple visit. Shah Rukh was spotted wearing a jacket, jeans, and a white T-shirt. Additionally, the actor wore glasses and a cap.

Shah Rukh's on visiting Vaishno Devi Temple



A week before the release of his comedy-drama Dunki, Shah Rukh visited the temple. He had recently been to Jammu's Vaishno Devi Temple. On Tuesday, a number of videos and photos of the actor walking with the pilgrims amid security appeared on social media. Already, he visited the temple before the arrival of Pathaan in January and, furthermore, before the release of Jawan. Shah Rukh on greeting fans Shah Rukh waved to his fans, folded his hands, and blew a kiss to them before entering the gate. He smiled, shook hands, and then greeted a person as he entered the gate. He likewise addressed a couple of individuals as he walked ahead to the temple.