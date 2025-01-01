Anurag Kashyap on B'wood, "they don't have the brains to make a film"

Anurag Kashyap has once again shared his strong opinions about the Hindi film industry's current situation. He recently attacked Bollywood filmmakers in an interview, saying they do not have the artistic vision or technical know-how to make films like Pushpa: The Rise or its sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule.

The Gangs of Wasseypur director said that Bollywood's lack of creativity and storytelling was exposed by the success of both Telugu films, especially the latter, which is the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024. Kashyap's remarks reveal his continued frustration with the trajectory of the business and its failure to compete with the regional cinema.

Anurag Kashyap on film, Pushpa and bollywood

Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in an interview claimed that the Hindi film industry has become risk-averse and is no longer willing to take bold chances. He said, “They don’t understand anything. They can’t even make a Pushpa. They cannot, because they don’t have the brains to make a film. They don’t understand what filmmaking is. Pushpa can only be made by Sukumar. In the South, they invest in filmmakers and empower them to make films. Here, everyone is trying to create a universe. Do they understand their own universe and how minuscule they are in it? That’s the ego. When you create a universe, you think you’re God,”

Allu Arjun plays the lead in Sukumar's Pushpa 2: The Rule, while Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna play important roles. The movie is still doing well at the box office and has made over Rs 1760 crore worldwide. It is currently the third highest-grossing Indian film ever in the near future and is predicted to overtake Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Anurag Kashyap on Kennedy

The filmmaker also criticized the studio model that has taken over the Indian film industry, claiming that it does not foster innovation. He used his most recent movie, Kennedy, which received good reviews at the Cannes Film Festival but has not been able to find a distributor in India. “I’ve detached myself from Kennedy, because I don’t want it to become like Black Friday. I will not let anything pull me down again in life,” stated Anurag.

Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone feature in Kennedy, directed by Anurag Kashyap. It received overwhelmingly positive reviews at other film festivals across the world after making its debut at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. Anurag has acted in a few films since its release, such as Leo, Maharaja, and Viduthalai Part 2, but he has not directed any.