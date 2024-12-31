Pushpa 2 is the highest-grossing movie of 2024, soon to cross 1800 cr mark

Pushpa 2 has shattered several records at the box office. Even after four weeks of its release, the movie is pulling crowds to the theatres and heading for the Rs 1800 crore mark.

The Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer has been entertaining the audience with gripping narrative and powerful performances.

However, the movie experienced a significant drop on Monday, Day 26, which is the lowest single-day collection for the movie. According to the industry tracker, Sacnilk, the movie managed to mint only Rs 6.65 crore, taking the total collection of the movie for all languages to around Rs 1163.65 crore net (in India).

Pushpa 2: Highest-grossing movie of 2024

The Pushpa 2 makers announced that the gross collection of Pushpa 2 is over Rs 1760 crore worldwide after 25 days of its release. Reportedly, the worldwide collection of the movie is likely to achieve a milestone of Rs 1800 crore worldwide.

Released on December 5, Pushpa 2 crossed the Rs 1000-crore mark in just a week. The movie has surpassed several blockbusters of 2024 including Kalki 2898 AD (1100-1200 crore), Stree 2 (884.45 crores), and The Greatest Of All Time (464.54 crores).

Pushpa 2: The Rule Cast

Apart from Allu Arjun, Pushpa 2 features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rao Ramesh and Jagapathi Babu are part of the supporting cast.

Pushpa 2: OTT release

Netflix has acquired the digital rights of Pushpa 2. According to reports, the movie is likely to be out on Netflix by the end of January 2025.

About Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2 movie did whopping business at the box office as the movie had a record-breaking run in theatres. Sukumar's movie revolves around the lead character Pushparaj who runs a red sandalwood syndicate. The second part of the movie shows how he faces several obstacles in conducting his business.

The movie was made with a budget of Rs 400-500 crore. Wikipedia reported that the movie's runtime is 200 minutes and it is one of the longest Indian films ever made.