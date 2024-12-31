Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie settle divorce after 8-year long dispute

After an 8-year-long legal battle, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, the former power couple in Hollywood, are finally formally divorced. According to confirmation from her attorney, James Simon, on Monday, the 49-year-old actress is relieved that the divorce procedure is over.

In this divorce case, both parties have agreed to a settlement conference or meditation session under alternative dispute resolution. In addition, a jury trial, which will take 10- 15 days, has been requested. In his case management statement, Brad Pitt also consented to the conference process.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie divorce: What did Angelina Jolie's lawyer say?

James Simon stated, "To be honest, Angelina is tired. Eight years ago she filed for divorce from Mr Pitt. During this time, she and her children completely abandoned the shared property. Since then she has been focusing on peace and healing for her family."

Jolie's lawyer claims that Jolie has taught her kids the importance of using the legal system and advocating for change. A source aware of the situation said, "Jolie is trying her best to come to light after the dark time. She neither publicly nor privately says anything bad against Pitt."

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Divorce: The End

Jolie's lawyer also stated that this procedure has been intensely long and tiring so far. He said, "This is just one part of a long process that started eight years ago. Angelina is relieved that this chapter is over now. Jolie continues to search for peace and stability for her children and herself regarding this matter." This settlement is one of the most popular divorce cases in Hollywood.

About the Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie wedding and divorce

On August 23, 2014, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie tied the knot at their exclusive French vineyard, "Chateau Miraval." The couple has six children together, named Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox.

On September 19, 2016, Jolie submitted her divorce application. She insisted on having primary custody of the kids. The French vineyard they once co-owned has since become the focus of a heated legal dispute following Jolie's 2021 sale of her stake, which Pitt alleges was unlawful. The case is still unresolved.