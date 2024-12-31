Bigg Boss 18 Nomination: Vivian Dsena & Karan Veer Mehra again in the fight

With a nomination challenge that will put the participants' strategic thinking to the test, the recent episode of Bigg Boss 18 is expected to provide a new twist to the program. Each contestant is required to save one person while nominating another for eviction. The names of the nominated participants will be announced today, while the episode's dramatic promo has been made public.

The current Top 4 contestants have been disclosed on social media, which has increased the excitement among the viewers. Karan Veer Mehra dominates the game thanks to his sharp tactics and capacity for forming solid alliances. He has been titled the season's ‘mastermind’ for his serene yet powerful gameplay. Vivian Dsena, meanwhile, has drawn notice for his poise and diplomatic approach. He is a favorite among his housemates because of his ability to settle conflicts without causing needless drama.

Bigg Boss 18: Nomination

The contestants were observed participating in a strategic nomination exercise, requiring them to make difficult choices regarding whom to nominate and whom to save. Shilpa , who subsequently nominates Eisha, is saved by one of the contestants. Despite their disagreements, another contestant chooses to save Chahat Pandey, claiming it was a calculated decision. The competition heats up when Rajal Dalal nominates Karan Veer and protects Shilpa.

Also Read: Apple TV+ streaming for free first weekend; Top 5 series to watch According to reports, Eisha Singh, Chahat Pandey, Kashish Kapoor, Shrutika Arjun, Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, and Avinash Mishra are among the contestants nominated for eviction this week. The competition is anticipated to intensify in the days ahead, and the nomination duty is expected to provide the contestants with new challenges.

Bigg Boss 18: Kangana Ranaut in the house

To promote her much-anticipated movie 'Emergency', which is scheduled for release on January 17, Kangana Ranaut made a special appearance on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 18. She talked about her experience working with the housemates on a task they completed together while chatting with the paparazzi outside the Bigg Boss house.

Kangana smiled and replied when asked about the task, "Bade naatak kiye in logon ne. Bade utpaat machaaye. Maine andar jaa kar dictatorship dikhaayi hai (They created a lot of drama. They caused a lot of chaos. I went inside and showed them dictatorship.)"

Kangana chose a vintage-inspired ensemble for the advertising event, wearing a golden co-ord set from the past and accessorizing it with a sleek high ponytail. According to the promotional video posted by Jio Cinema on their official Instagram page, the episode starring Kangana will premiere on December 31.

Bigg Boss 18: Munawar Faruqui in the house

Munawar’s appearance on the show promises endless laughter as the housemates are shown sitting in the garden area in the special New Year's promo. The housemates shout the loudest when he makes a remark against Rajat. The promo starts with the comedian stating, "Rajat bhai, ye aapko jitna U-turn bol le, ye bache hai, inhone abhi tak aapki driving nahi dekhi."

He then talks about Karan Veer Mehra and begins teasing him over his rumored love angle with Chum Darang. Munawar said, "Karan bhai, North-East India me ek state hai", to which everyone said, "Arunachal." Munawar responds, "Nahi, sasural" leaving everyone in splits. He then added, "India ke states bhi na ussi naam se pechaane jayenge. Karan ka sasural 1, Karan ka sasural 2..." Karan joins in and takes a dig at himself, "Birthday ki tarah shaadiyan mana raha hu." For those unaware, Karan was earlier married to Devika Mehra and Nidhi Seth but parted ways with them later.