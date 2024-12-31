Apple TV+ streaming for free first weekend; Top 5 series to watch

Apple announced that its streaming service Apple TV+ will be available for free to all users across the world this weekend, to mark the new year. Users can access Apple TV+ services without any charges from January 3 to January 5, all that is required is an Apple ID to get an access pass for free.

Users don't need to sign up for a subscription, but they need an Apple ID in case they don't have one already.

All the Apple device holders already have an Apple ID. In case they don't have one, they can create an Apple account on a Windows PC through the Apple TV app, Apple Music app, or iTunes for Windows.

To create an Apple ID, you need to enter your full name, date of birth, email address or phone number, and payment method (nothing will be charged in this case).

This is the perfect moment to watch your favourite movie or series on the Apple TV+ app and if you are confused about what to watch, then here are the top 5 most popular shows streaming on Apple TV+ now.

Top 5 popular shows on Apple TV+

Severance

It is a psychological thriller series that delves into the lives of employees who undergo a procedure to separate their work and personal memories. The series has been praised for its unique premise and compelling storytelling.

Plot: Employees at Lumon Industries undergo a procedure that surgically divides their memories between work and personal life. While at work, they have no recollection of their personal lives, and vice versa. The story follows Mark, who begins to question the ethics and secrets of the company as the line between his severed identities starts to blur.

Main Cast:

Adam Scott as Mark Scout

Patricia Clarkson as Harmony Cobel

Britt Lower as Helly

John Turturro as Irving

Christopher Walken as Burt

Silo

A dystopian drama set in a future where humanity resides in a giant underground silo due to a toxic environment above. The show has received critical acclaim, holding a 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and has been renewed for additional seasons.

Plot: Set in a post-apocalyptic future, the last remnants of humanity live in a giant underground silo governed by strict rules to ensure survival. Juliette, an engineer, investigates a series of deaths and uncovers shocking truths about the silo’s purpose and their supposed history.

Main Cast:

Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette Nichols

Tim Robbins as Bernard

Rashida Jones as Allison

Common as Sims

Harriet Walter as Martha Walker

Ted Lasso

A heartwarming comedy about an optimistic American football coach managing a British soccer team, known for its uplifting themes and strong performances.

Plot: Ted Lasso, an optimistic and naive American football coach, is hired to manage an English soccer team despite having no experience. His unique approach to coaching and unrelenting positivity slowly wins over the skeptical team and community, while he battles personal struggles of his own.

Main Cast:

Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton

Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent

Juno Temple as Keeley Jones

Nick Mohammed as Nathan Shelley

Bad Sisters

A dark comedy-drama that follows the lives of the Garvey sisters, who are bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another.

Plot: The Garvey sisters’ lives take a dark turn when their brother-in-law, John Paul, dies under suspicious circumstances. Flashbacks reveal John Paul’s abusive behaviour and the sisters’ pact to protect each other, as their motives and secrets unfold in a mix of dark humour and drama.

Main Cast:

Sharon Horgan as Eva Garvey

Anne-Marie Duff as Grace Williams

Eva Birthistle as Ursula Flynn

Sarah Greene as Bibi Garvey

Claes Bang as John Paul Williams

Shrinking

A comedy series focusing on a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules by openly sharing his opinions with clients, leading to transformative and humorous outcomes.

Plot: Grieving the loss of his wife, therapist Jimmy starts breaking traditional rules of therapy, offering blunt advice to his clients and getting deeply involved in their lives. His unconventional methods lead to humorous and transformative moments for both his patients and himself.

Main Cast: