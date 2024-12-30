Diljit Dosanjh dedicates Guwahati concert to late former PM Manmohan Singh

Singer Diljit Dosanjh paid tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during his Dil-luminati performance in Guwahati. Following the concert on Sunday, Diljit shared a heartfelt video on Instagram, praising the late leader. He lauded Dr. Singh’s resilience and encouraged the youth to draw inspiration from his ability to navigate challenging situations with grace and wisdom.

Manmohan Singh, who served as Prime Minister of India twice, passed away on Thursday after a prolonged illness at the age of 92. Diljit Dosanjh posted a video from the concert in which the late PM delivered a few lines in Hindi while a huge photograph of him was on display. Additionally, he declared that he dedicates this performance to Dr. Manmohan Singh.

During the course of his multi-decade political career, Dr. Singh held various vital roles, including Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996. From 2004 to 2014, he was India's 13th prime minister, succeeding Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Dil-Luminati tour India 2024: Diljit Dosanjh pays tribute to late Manmohan Singh

Diljit paid respect to former PM Manmohan Singh in the video. Talking about his simplicity as a politician, Diljit stated, "Agar main unki life ki journey ki taraf dekhu, toh unhone itna saada jeewan jia hai. Agar unko kisi ne bura bhi bola, toh unhone kabhi ulta jawaab nhi diya. Halanki politics ke career me ye sabse mushkil kaam hai (If I look at his life, he led a very simple one. Even if someone spoke ill about him, he never answered back. This is, however, the toughest thing to do in politics)."

Dil-Luminati tour India 2024: Diljit remembers PM's quote

Diljit shared a quote by the late PM, "Hazaron jawab o se meri khamoshi acchi, najane kitne sawalon ki aabrun rakhe." It roughly translates to, 'my silence is better than a thousand answers, it has saved the grace of many questions'.

He further added, "I think today's youth should learn it, I should too. We should focus on our goals even if people speak worse about us and try to distract us. The one who is speaking badly about us is also an avatar of God. You are being tested on how you react to it."

Sharing the video, Diljit said, “Today’s Concert is dedicated to Dr Manmohan Singh Ji (folded hands emoji). DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24 (lotus emoji)."

Also Read

Fans praise Diljit Dosanjh for paying tributes to late Manmohan Singh

A user commented on a social media platform, “Bohot badhiya paaji.”

Another user wrote, "History will be kinder to him than the contemporary media."

One more user praising Diljit wrote: "Ek hi dil hai, paaji, kitni baar jeetoge? ️ Pyaar hi pyaar, respect hi respect! "

Talking about Manmohan Singh, a user wrote: "He wasn’t a politician. He was a humanitarian in political positions. He showed the nation the power of silent yet ambitious actions, those are the ones that matter anyway. He showed to the rest of the world what it means to be an Indian in today’s world. He’s and will always be incomparable. ️"

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate also praised Diljit Dosanjh for his gesture and she said, "It takes one brave man to stand apart from the crowd and shine. @diljitdosanjh dedicated his concert to Dr Manmohan Singh ji—a gesture that sets him apart from most in the film industry—a bunch of cowards who did not even have the decency to condole the death of India’s former Prime Minister (sic)."