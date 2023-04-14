Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy to be screened at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap's "Kennedy" has made it to the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival, the organisers announced on Thursday. The film will be showcased in the "Midnight Screenings" section of the prestigious film festival.

Film distributor Iris Knobloch and Thierry Fremaux, the director of the Cannes Film Festival, made the announcement. They made the announcement at a press conference in Cannes.



The Cannes Film Festival shared the update on its official Twitter page.

This is not the first instance when Anurag Kashyap's work has made it to Cannes. Earlier, his multigenerational gangster cult classic "Gangs of Wasseypur" (2012) was screened at the 2012 Cannes Directors' Fortnight, an independent selection of the Cannes Film Festival.

Anurag Kashyap was one of the directors of the film "Bombay Talkies," which premiered under Special Screenings at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival.