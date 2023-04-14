Home / Entertainment / Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy to be screened at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy to be screened at Cannes Film Festival 2023

This is not the first instance when Anurag Kashyap's work has made it to Cannes

BS Web Team New Delhi
Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy to be screened at Cannes Film Festival 2023

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 1:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap's "Kennedy" has made it to the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival, the organisers announced on Thursday. The film will be showcased in the "Midnight Screenings" section of the prestigious film festival.

Film distributor Iris Knobloch and Thierry Fremaux, the director of the Cannes Film Festival, made the announcement. They made the announcement at a press conference in Cannes.

The Cannes Film Festival shared the update on its official Twitter page.



This is not the first instance when Anurag Kashyap's work has made it to Cannes. Earlier, his multigenerational gangster cult classic "Gangs of Wasseypur" (2012) was screened at the 2012 Cannes Directors' Fortnight, an independent selection of the Cannes Film Festival.

Anurag Kashyap was one of the directors of the film "Bombay Talkies," which premiered under Special Screenings at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival.

In addition, Kashyap's thriller "Ugly" was screened in the "Directors' Fortnight" section at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival and received a standing ovation from the audience. His film "Raman Raghav 2.0", starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, also debuted at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival in the "Director's Fortnight" section.

(With agency inputs)

Topics :Anurag KashyapCannes Film FestivalCannesBollywoodIndian film industryIndian filmmakersBS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 1:08 PM IST

Also Read

Budget 2023-24: Manufacturing sector eyes revised taxations, new PLIs

Union Budget 2023: Experts don't expect surprises in social sector outlay

Budget 2023: A look back at some major announcements in previous Budget

SpaceX puts 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit from Kennedy Space Centre

IPL 2023 FAQ pack: New, old, and everything one must know before season 16

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan secures top position in 2023 TIME100 reader poll

Warner Brothers closing in on deal for Harry Potter online TV series

Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer, music launched: Find the details here

World Theatre Day 2023: History, Impact, theme, messages to theatre lovers

Pathaan to stream on Amazon Prime from March 22: Check all details here

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story