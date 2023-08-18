AP Dhillon Web Series: Cast, OTT streaming, release date, where to watch

Amazon Prime Video released the docu-series on Amritpal Singh Dhillon (AP Dhillon) titled, " AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind ," today, August 18. The documentary is directed by Jay Ahmed.

The superstar rapper reveals his journey from a small village in Punjab to reaching Canada and becoming a Punjabi music sensation.

Who is Amritpal Singh Dhillon or AP Dhillon? Amritpal Singh Dhillon, popularly known as AP Dhillon, is an Indo-Canadian professional rapper, singer and record producer. He is associated with Punjabi music. The rapper was born on January 10, 1993, in Gurdaspur, Punjab, India, he became a sensation after his two chartbuster songs like "Majhail" and "Brown Munde."

He also works in a label 'Run-Up Records' along with label mates Gurinder Gill, Shinda Kahlon and Gminxr.

AP Dhillon often used to be in the limelight and this time he is gaining attention not for his upcoming songs, but for a documentary based on his life journey.

The documentary named "AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind" is premiering today, August 18, at Amazon Prime Video. The docu-series will be released across 240 countries all over the world.

What "AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind" is all about?

AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind, is a four-part docuseries that answers his fans’ most asked question 'Who is AP Dhillon.' The documentary was directed by Jay Ahmed.

In the docu-series, the rapper can be seen sharing his journey from his early village days in Pujan and also his plans to change the music industry and inspire a nation.

The series reveals the story of the superstar and the small team behind his success. It features unseen footage and unique behind-the-scenes access.

His fans from across the world finally get to know about the Indo-Canadian superstar.

Watch the trailer here:

"AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind": Cast and Crew

Here's the cast and crew of "AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind"

AP Dhillon

Kevin Buttar

Gurinder Gill

Herman Atwal

Shinda Kahlon

Gminxr

Rahul Balyan

Bobby Friction

Anamika Singh

What is the release date of "AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind"?

"AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind" is releasing today, August 18.

Where to watch AP Dhillon's docu-series "AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind"?

The docu-series will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.