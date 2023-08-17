AP Dhillon First Of A Kind: Docuseries traces popstar's rise to stardom

Have you heard popular Punjabi songs like Majhail, Brown Munde, Excuses, and Dil Nu? Amritpal Singh Dhillon, popularly known as AP Dhillon, professionally sings these well-known songs. To share the secret sauce behind these creations, the singing sensation has compiled special moments from his life journey in a documentary named "AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind."

Where can you watch AP Dhillon's docuseries?

AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind, will be available on Amazon Prime Video . The docu-series will premiere in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on August 18.

Trailer of 'AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind' out

On Tuesday, Prime Video India dropped the trailer or series preview of the AP Dhillon docuseries. Two of his most famous songs, Summer High and Brown Munde, can be heard across the trailer. Several voices peppered throughout the trailer call him "one of the most prolific artists of our time" and the "greatest artist in the world" and talk about how "he changed the whole Punjabi music game." Excerpts of his concerts with huge attendance populate the first half of the trailer.

The second half of the trailer suddenly goes silent. AP is seen standing on the edge of a peak, gazing out into the forest and the sky. He's also seen greeting a fan with "Sastriyakal," assisting an elderly lady, and fishing alone. He then sits down in front of the camera, decked up in white, and introduces himself as "Amrit." That's when the trailer ends, reminding us that while we may know his music, we don't know the man himself.

'AP Dhillon: First of a Kind': A glimpse into the singer's journey





Also Read: Who is Anubhav Singh Bassi, the stand-up comedian who made it to big screen The synopsis of the docuseries directed by Jay Ahmed states, "In AP Dhillon First of a Kind, the secretive global superstar and the small, close team behind his massive success finally tell their story. Featuring unseen personal footage and unique behind-the-scenes access, AP takes us on a journey from his early days in a small village in Punjab and tells us his incredible plan to change the music industry and inspire a nation."

Talking about the series, AP Dhillon said in a statement: "When I began my journey from Gurdaspur to Canada, I never thought that one day I would be telling my story in such a manner. I am truly humbled and thrilled to have received so much love and recognition for the kind of music we are creating. My dream has always been to create music that would live on for generations and inspire people."

"This is the first time I am opening up and sharing my thoughts for the world to see. A special shout out to the team at Prime Video, PASSION Pictures and series director Jay Ahmed for this, who made me so comfortable, and who I enjoyed working with," said the Punjabi singer.

"This four-part docuseries is a special ode to my fans, who have given me so much love. I genuinely hope it inspires aspiring artists to learn from our experience, and go out and realise their own dreams," he added.

Who is AP Dhillon?

Amritpal Singh Dhillon is a 30-year-old Indo-Canadian singer, rapper, and record producer involved in Punjabi pop music. His Run-Up Records label-mates Gurinder Gill, Shinda Kahlon, and Gminxr will also be seen in the docuseries.

Dhillon released his first song 'Fake' in 2019 and has only had an upward trajectory since then.

Dhillon's music is a mix of R&B, hip-hop, pop, and rap. His songs are among the most heard across streaming platforms, and five of his singles have peaked on the Official Charts Company UK Asian and Punjabi charts. His music was also the life of parties last year.

AP Dhillon's new song

On the work front, Dhillon has unveiled his new song "With You". Featuring actor Banita Sandhu, the music video boasts exotic locations and a 'lovestruck' Dhillon on a romantic trip with his partner. The lyrics of the song are penned by Dhillon's frequent collaborator Shinda Kahlon.

The music video captures the romantic moments of a couple, and Dhillon transforms into the perfect boyfriend. The video has scenes of him carrying shopping bags, assisting with his girlfriend's makeup, sharing meals, and participating in fun activities with his partner

Reacting to the new song, one fan commented, "Love Love Love!!! Listening on repeat now and love the fact this video is shot on iPhone. Such real & raw moments look straight from someone's personal video diary."

Another user wrote, "These beats are making me want to run around in lavender fields on a bright day and then sleep under a tree's shade !! Idk why."