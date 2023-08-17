Home / India News / Priyanka Chopra Jonas steps away from her New York-based restaurant

Press Trust of India Los Angeles
Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 4:04 PM IST
Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas is no longer associated with Sona, her Indian cuisine restaurant which was opened in 2021 in New York City.

A spokesperson for the "Citadel" star confirmed the news to People magazine.

"Priyanka has stepped away from her partnership at Sona. Bringing Sona to life will invariably be a proud and significant moment in her career.

"Priyanka has always endeavored to bring Indian culture to the fore through storytelling, whether that's via engaging content for film and TV, or a beautifully plated dish that embodies the haute cuisine of India," a representative said in a statement

The 41-year-old actor will, however, continue to take interest in the hospitality and food scene.

"Stepping away from Sona allows her to broaden these ambitions on a more global scale, and she's excited about the possibilities that await," the spokesperson added.

Maneesh K Goyal, Sona co-founder and Chopra Jonas' friend and former business partner, said working with the actor was "a dream come true".

"We're grateful for her partnership and support. While she will no longer be involved as a creative partner moving forward, she remains in the Sona family and we are excited for our respective new chapters ahead," Goyal added.

Sona, which means 'gold' in Hindi and got its name after a suggestion from Chopra's husband, singer Nick Jonas, opened while COVID-19 restrictions were still in place.

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 4:04 PM IST

