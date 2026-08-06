Awarapan 2 trailer out: Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam after 19 years

Nearly 19 years after the original movie, actor Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam Pandit in the teaser for Awarapan 2, which was unveiled on August 6. Shivam's journey now has a new dimension thanks to the addition of actor Disha Patani as Zara.

A deeper tale of suffering, fury, and retaliation is set up in the movie, where Shivam returns to deal with unresolved issues. On August 14, 2026, the movie will be released in theatres across the globe. The 2007 film later gained a cult following for its music and Emraan Hashmi's performance. Watch Awarapan 2 trailer

Awarapan 2 trailer out ALSO READ: Ramayana locks November 6 release, setting up Godzilla: Minus Zero clash The trailer returns to the emotional tone of the franchise while setting Shivam in a universe motivated by vengeance and redemption. Emraan Hashmi shows up as an older, scarred Shivam who is still burdened by his past. Additionally, the trailer emphasises music and action as key components of the movie's story. Veteran actor Shabana Azmi plays Nafisa with Hashmi and Disha Patani. Actors Puran Gabbi as Zorawar, Anirudh Rawal as Sikandar, Surendar Vicky as Jaideep, Vijayant Kohli as Mehmood, and Atul Kumar as Samarth are also introduced in the trailer. These pivotal figures work together to set the stage for Shivam's comeback.