Ramayana locks November 6 release, setting up Godzilla: Minus Zero clash

The makers of Ramayana: Part 1 have officially confirmed that the Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi-starrer will release in theatres worldwide on November 6, 2026, setting the stage for a major global box office clash with Takashi Yamazaki's Godzilla: Minus Zero, which is also scheduled to arrive the same day.

With both films eyeing a worldwide rollout, industry observers expect intense competition for IMAX and other premium-format screens across key international markets.

When will Ramayana be released worldwide?

The Ramayana trailer was released in English on Sony Pictures' official X page on Wednesday, revealing that the movie will be released globally on November 6, which is also Dhanteras. The Diwali celebrations begin with this occasion.

At the box office, the movie is expected to benefit from the extended holiday festive season. On November 11, Bhai Dooj will mark the end of the extended holiday. The caption says, "An epic journey unlike anything seen before. Watch the official trailer for #Ramayana, coming to theatres worldwide November 6".

Ramayana vs Godzilla: Minus Zero release date

Despite being the first installment, Ramayana has already gained a lot of market share because of its plot, which is linked to the epic legend of the same name. In global markets, it will compete fiercely with Godzilla Minus Zero, which will also be released on November 6.

The film, which is a part of the long-running Japanese franchise and was directed by Takashi Yamazaki, has caused quite a stir among fans. Furthermore, the two movies are probably going to compete for the IMAX screens.

ALSO READ: Ramayana full cast revealed: Full list of actors in Ranbir Kapoor's epic Godzilla reportedly has an IMAX launch already. Many people in India are praising the actor's' performances in the Ramayana trailer, especially Yash's portrayal of Ravana. The crowd has also applauded the casting decisions, endorsing Ranbir as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita.

Trade expert on Ramayana trailer

Trade analyst and film journalist Jeevi remarked that the casting, visuals, and entire approach felt authentically Indian after viewing the trailer in 3D at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. He commended Yash's portrayal of Ravana, Sai Pallavi's elegant beauty as Sita, and Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Rama.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Brand New Day crosses $1 billion at global box office in 6 days He mentioned, “Watched the #Ramayana trailer in 3D at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi, a couple of days ago. The trailer will be released to the public on 24 July. The casting is spot on, and the colour palette and overall visual identity feel authentically Indian. Can’t wait for the film to hit theatres on 8 November.”

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