OTT releases this week: From Devil Wears Prada 2 to Balan: The Boy and more

This weekend's OTT releases, which begin on July 30, will provide viewers with a fresh selection of movies and television series to enjoy from the comfort of their own homes.

From the Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway starrer Devil Wears Prada 2 to the Malayalam film Balan: The Boy, a wide range of entertainers in several languages are available this week.

These will all be available for streaming on over-the-top (OTT) services like Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and others.

Top 5 OTT releases this week to watch online

Balan: The Boy

· OTT release date: July 31

· OTT platform: ZEE5 · Cast: Tovino Thomas, Adhisheshan, Farzana Palathingal, Muhammed Zinaan, Dolly June, Jean Paul Lal, Girish AD & Beena Antony The Boy tells the tale of Balan, a small child, and his mother, an ex-convict. In an effort to conceal their past, which only his mother is aware of, Balan and his mother frequently change their names after growing up in prison. As a teenager, Balan sets out to discover the truth about his mother after she abruptly vanishes. Devil Wears Prada 2 · OTT release date: July 29

· OTT platform: JioHotstar · Cast: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci Andy returns to the Runway as the new features editor, and Miranda, Andy, Emily, and Nigel reunite on the stylish streets of New York City. She is employed to assist Miranda in dealing with the publishing industry's collapse due to AI and the impending hostile takeover. Also Read: Gatta Kusthi 2 OTT release: Where to watch Vishnu-Aishwarya Lekshmi hit? However, Emily, who used to be Miranda's first assistant, is currently a top executive at Dior. She is Runway's sole chance for survival and the hardest obstacle because she controls the advertising budget that the magazine sorely needs.

Rao Bahadur · OTT release date: July 31 · OTT platform: Netflix · Cast: Satyadev, Deepa Thomas, and Vikas Muppala “A dying aristocrat's obsession with his late son's uncertain parentage pulls him into a fractured reality haunted by visions of the past,” according to the Netflix title. Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 OTT release date: July 31 OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video Cast: Hamish Linklater, Matthew Needham, Jason Watkins The second season of the animated series about Batman's early years is back. The new season explores Gotham's criminal underbelly and introduces some of the show's most beloved characters, including the Riddler, Carrie Kelley, Roxy Rocket, and the Joker, against the backdrop of a 1940s noir-inspired Gotham City.